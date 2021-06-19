Baby daddy? Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux addressed speculation that he is the father of Dani Soares‘ baby, one month after she gave birth to her daughter.

“There’s a lot of gossip about my social media silence so I think it’s time to clear the air. While others are off chasing their 15 minutes of fame, I am working on a yacht in Central America,” the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 18. “[I’m] heartbroken to have to hear about the baby’s birth on social media and read headlines, like, ‘Dani Soares Says Her Baby’s Father Doesn’t Want Anything to Do With It.’ All I can say is if it’s mine, I want to be involved 100 [percent].”

The deckhand continued: “As someone who grew up with parents who weren’t together, I wouldn’t wish that on any child. Not looking for a pity party. Just want everyone to know how strongly I feel about this, especially the haters who are so sure I am neglecting my responsibility. No one wants to know more than me if this is my baby girl!”

His Bravo castmate Allie Dore was quick to comment on the post, writing, “No one is stopping you from getting a paternity test.”

Their shipmate Dani, 33, debuted her baby bump in April via Instagram, one month before welcoming a daughter. “It’s just you and I, little baby,” the Bravo personality wrote at the time.

The following month, the then-pregnant star called her little one “so loved,” gushing, “From the moment I knew you were here, I’ve been making sure I’m doing everything I can to help you grow healthy inside of me and to make sure you’ll have what you need when you out. This is not how I dreamed, not how I planned, but you [are] not unwanted. Bringing a life to this world is a blessing and you are here to show me I have a reason to keep going and a purpose in this life.”

The reality star exclusively told Us Weekly in May that her baby’s paternity wasn’t anyone’s “business.” She explained, “I just don’t think that’s relevant for my situation, that’s all. I understand that people are curious about it, and I understand that I’m on a TV show and everybody wants to know.”

One of Dani’s charter guests Barrie Drewitt-Barlow appeared to spill the beans in an April Instagram video with his daughters. When Saffron called Jean-Luc her “least favorite” crew member, he replied, “That was because he was too busy getting the other one pregnant. And he’s gonna be a daddy, come on.”

Barrie added in the comments section that he hadn’t known Dani was keeping the paternity under wraps. “Whoever the dad is, they were one lucky fella to have a night with @iamdanisoares she is not only stunning in real life she is a beauty classy lady on the inside,” he wrote. “Dani was beautiful. She was such a nice person.”

The England native joked that he could have conceived the little one himself, noting that he “shagged somebody” but wasn’t sure who because the rooms “were all so damn dark.”

The Aussie commented at the time: “Secret is out! It’s @donbarrie baby.”

Dani announced the arrival of her little one on May 29 but has yet to reveal her name.

Earlier this month, the new mom revealed that her baby’s father “thinks it’s not his child, he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it,” during a preview for the season 2 Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion.