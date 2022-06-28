Never say never? Gary King and Daisy Kelliher got off to a rocky start when they met in Below Deck Sailing Yacht — but the twosome continue to fuel dating speculation since becoming friends.

Viewers were originally introduced to the first officer and the chief stew during season 2 of the hit Bravo series in 2021. At the time, Gary and Daisy faced many ups and downs when it came to working together in their separate departments.

While appearing on the season 2 reunion in June 2021, the Ireland native admitted that she wasn’t sure if she would work with Gary again in the future. “You clearly also hated me and thought that I was a giant bitch,” she said, referring to the comments her coworker made during his confessional interviews.

Gary, for his part, clarified, “I may have said you were acting bitchy, I never said you’re a bitch.”

Sparks seemingly flew between Gary and Daisy when they reunited in season 3. During a crew night out, the pair ended up sharing a steamy kiss in the hot tub that almost led to them hooking up.

Ahead of the show’s return, Daisy joked that she didn’t remember the moment until she watched it back. “I feel like that was my alternate personality. We need to name her, but that definitely wasn’t me,” she said via Instagram in January 2022. “I’m really enjoying how many people’s minds are blown [about Gary]. No one’s mind was more blown than mine the next day. I have no recollection of that kiss.”

The Bravo personality added: “What can I say, I’m not picky when it comes to making out with people. I’ll pretty much make out with anyone.”

One month later, Gary took to social media to poke fun at the romance rumors about him and Daisy. “Hey guys, just because many of you are asking, Daisy and I are dating,” he said in an Instagram video in February 2022, during their joint trip to Disneyland in California. In the clip, the twosome shared a laugh at his comment before continuing to document their adventures together.

That same month, Daisy addressed the online support for her relationship with Gary. “I honestly got such a kick out of how people were jumping to conclusions when we posted a photo together at Disneyland,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “So, our phones were blowing up. He did the joke story being, like, ‘Yeah, we’re dating.’ And no, we are just friends. We’re lucky that we are two adults who can share a kiss and still be friends.”

Scroll down for Daisy and Gary’s most honest quotes about a potential romance: