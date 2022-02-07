The tide has shifted! After previously struggling to work together, Gary King and Daisy Kelliher offered Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans an interesting update on their personal relationship.

“Hey guys, just because many of you are asking, Daisy and I are dating,” Gary said, struggling to keep a straight face on Sunday, February 6, in his Instagram Story as the costars documented their trip to Disneyland in California. The twosome then laughed, signaling that he was being sarcastic.

Daisy also posted a selfie from their day out, writing, “Taking the big child out for [the] day.” The duo later reunited with chef Marcos Spaziani, who will join them on season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Viewers were originally introduced to the first officer and the chief stew during season 2 of the hit Bravo series. At the time, Gary and Daisy struggled to see eye to eye when it came to how much their separate departments would help each other out throughout the charter season.

During the reunion special in June 2021, Daisy noted that she couldn’t see herself working with Gary again after hearing the comments he made about her.

“You clearly also hated me and thought that I was a giant bitch,” she noted, referring to the confessional interviews throughout the season.

Gary, for his part, clarified, “I may have said you were acting bitchy, I never said you’re a bitch.”

The trailer for season 3 confirmed that the former costars returned to Parsifal III and they were even seen sharing a steamy kiss in the hot tub. Gary explained in the sneak peek video that he wasn’t looking to get into another love triangle with his cast members.

“I feel like I was the case of a little drama last season. I am not going to have sex with the first chick that throws herself at me,” the first mate, who was linked to Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba in season 2, said in the clip last month. “Gary’s new leaf has been turned!”

Daisy also questioned the crew hooking up with one another, saying, “All of you are forgetting the f–king lack of basic respect. You don’t f–k somebody and then f–k somebody else.”

After the season 3 trailer raised eyebrows, the chief stew noted that she didn’t remember kissing Gary until she was told about it later.

“I feel like that was my alternate personality. We need to name her, but that definitely wasn’t me,” Daisy joked via Instagram last month. “I’m really enjoying how many people’s minds are blown [about Gary]. No one’s mind was more blown than mine the next day. I have no recollection of that kiss.”

The Bravo personality added: “What can I say, I’m not picky when it comes to making out with people. I’ll pretty much make out with anyone.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 returns to Bravo with a supersized premiere on Monday, February 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

