Welcome back! The first look at season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht brings plenty of drama — and that includes an unexpected make out session between Daisy Kelliher and Gary King.

“All of you are forgetting the f–king lack of basic respect. You don’t f–k somebody and then f–k somebody else,” the chief stew says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek at season 3, which returns on Monday, February 21.

In the clip, the new crew is seen pairing off throughout the charter season and that leads to Daisy and Gary making out in the hot tub. According to a press release from Bravo, the pair “leave their contentious dynamic behind” and instead will “bring their relationship into uncharted waters” during season 3.

“Meanwhile, Daisy’s desire for smooth sailing with her team is endangered as resentments between the stews emerge and threaten the hierarchy of the boat,” the statement continues. “In the galley, chef Marcos strives for the same standard of excellence he is accustomed to on land but is pushed to his limits to sustain that at sea. With a twisted love pentagon, a litany of gruesome injuries and a dangerous, potentially vessel-crippling accident that threatens the safety of everyone on board, this is Parsifal III’s most epic charter season yet.”

Gary and Daisy’s professional relationship had its ups and downs when they first joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht in season 2. The first mate found himself at odds with the chief stew when he tried not to help her during charters and later spoke badly about her to the cameras.

“I was quite offended, because I constantly went up to Gary confronting him, being like, ‘I heard this. I feel like you have a problem with me. Is there an issue? I’m not offended. Let’s talk about this,’ because I liked him a lot, and he’s a good worker,” Daisy explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “I just didn’t get what the issue was with me, and I constantly created this safe environment for him to talk to me. He was like, ‘No. There’s no issue. There’s no issues.’ So, I’m like, oh, OK. Then I go back and it was just this constant circle.”

At the time, Daisy questioned whether Gary’s behavior came from him being “intimidated” by her.

“I think he was kind of scared of me,” she added. “I think he likes to be liked. I think he didn’t like that I was quite upfront, and I think he was a bit. like, ‘I don’t know how to handle this.’ So, I think his way of handling it was bitching and maybe stirring a bit.”

The department heads later aired out their issues during the reunion episode in June 2021.

“You clearly also hated me and thought that I was a giant bitch,” Daisy told Gary, who replied, “I may have said you were acting bitchy, I never said you’re a bitch.”

The first mate clarified that his words were taken out of context, adding, “This is stupid. We’re not even arguing over this because I never called you a bitch. I might have said you were being bitchy, which is not the same. Being bitchy and being a bitch is completely different.”

Captain Glenn Shephard and Colin MacRae will also return in season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They will be joined by newcomers Marcos Spaziani, Gabriela Barragan, Ashley Marti, Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 returns to Bravo with a supersized premiere on Monday, February 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to meet the rest of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 crew: