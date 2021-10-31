Their fair share of drama! Below Deck Sailing Yacht may just be getting started, but the drama has already reached unexpected heights.

During season 2 of the hit show, the crew was rocked with a shocking twist when Dani Soares claimed that Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux was the father of her baby.

“He hasn’t supported me at all in any way. He thinks it is not his child and he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it,” Dani explained during the June 2021 reunion episode after finally confirming that she got pregnant after their time together.

Jean-Luc, who wasn’t able to attend the reunion with the rest of his cast members, later spoke with Andy Cohen and even left an emotional message to his ex.

“Dani, what we had on the show for me was real. I don’t care what anybody says, even now that we’re going through what we are going through. What I felt for you, and the time that we had, was genuine. Everything that I ever said to you was true,” the deckhand said to the camera.

Jean-Luc tried to offer a fresh start after continuously asking for a DNA test before he would acknowledge Dani’s pregnancy.

“The fact that we are at where we are now, I am really sorry and I would assume to say that most of it is my fault,” he admitted. “Maybe it’s because I am the boy that you think that I am. With that being said, I want to be there for you.”

He concluded his speech, saying, “Though you may not want anything to do with me because of me asking you for a paternity test, that’s something that I can get over. But what I can’t get over if this is my child is not being there for her.”

The exes have not spoken about their situation publicly since their separate appearances at the reunion, but Dani did open up to Us Weekly about life as a single mom.

“Not having a partner makes it hard for me to have time to shower, eat a meal with no rush or simply [sitting] down alone for a few minutes. I could definitely use [help] with having a nanny coming in even just for a couple hours a day so I could take care of myself and recharge,” the reality star, who gave birth to her daughter two months prior, exclusively told Us in July 2021. “At the moment I can only recharge when a friend comes over, and obviously, they have their lives and can’t be here every day.”

The Bravo personality noted that her support system in Australia was always there for her.

“I couldn’t be doing this without them,” she added at the time. “They come over a couple times a week and save my mental health.”

Scroll down for more of Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s shocking moments: