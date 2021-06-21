<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Unfinished business. It seems Gary King and Daisy Kelliher have not resolved their differences since the end of filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The first officer and chief stew go head-to-head in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Monday, June 21, season 2 reunion after not getting along most of the season.

“You clearly also hated me and thought that I was a giant bitch,” Daisy tells him in the sneak peek, to which Gary responds, “Don’t put words in my mouth, Daisy. I never thought that.”

He adds, “I may have said you were acting bitchy, I never said you’re a bitch. My mom would give me a backhand if I said that.”

Host Andy Cohen then proceeds to ask Daisy when Gary exactly said that, and she gives a few examples of times he complained about her to others on the boat. “I also heard in personal messages from other crew members, being like ‘Yeah, well Daisy’s such a f–king bitch, but we all know that,'” she explains.

Gary quickly defends himself, saying, “I can tell you now that’s not true. Anyway, this is stupid. We’re not even arguing over this because I never called you a bitch. I might have said you were being bitchy, which is not the same. Being bitchy and being a bitch is completely different.”

The two consistently argued throughout the charter season, with Gary’s romantic relationship with third stew Alli Dore often making things even more complicated. Daisy frequently went to her about things Gary was saying and doing behind her back, one of which was letting her believe he only kissed deckhand Sydney Zaruba when, in fact, they slept together.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion part one airs on Bravo Monday, June 21, at 9 p.m.