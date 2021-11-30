They’re Instagram official! Paget Berry confirmed he has a new relationship with a sweet video, nearly a year after his split from his Below Deck Sailing Yacht costar Ciara Duggan.

“4 weeks spent with this one in Costa Rica and this is what we have to show for it!😂😅,” Berry captioned the TikTok video of him and his new love on vacation.

In the video, set to Social House and Lil Yachty‘s song “Magic in the Hamptons,” the reality star and his companion enjoyed wine in a jacuzzi, jokingly rubbed their backsides together in front of a waterfall and shared a kiss on a beach at sunset.

“We enjoyed it so much and cannot wait to go back!🏄🏼‍♂️🏄🏽‍♀️❤️,” Berry added in his caption. While he added plenty of hashtags, he didn’t tag his new partner. Her identity remains a mystery for now.

In the comments section, fans were more focused on his ex. “Wait… didn’t you literally just have a post about Ciara getting a stew job on a huge ship or something?” one commenter asked. “And that you were excited for her and you guys are use to being apart so it wasn’t going to be a big deal???”

The England native responded to the comment. “That post was 14 months ago and we broke up last December. Hope that clears it up for everyone,” he shared.

Berry and Duggan started dating in 2016, four years before they starred together on Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which debuted on Bravo in February 2020. They got engaged in July 2020, shortly after the first season wrapped. Paget proposed on a trip to Italy, but the two split before the year was over.

“There were a lot of reasons that it kind of broke down,” Duggan told Us Weekly exclusively about the breakup after it was made public in April. “Being in France, we weren’t quarantining, we weren’t stuck together or anything like that. We were there just kind of living life. But, you know, I was taking temporary jobs, and I just kind of realized throughout taking those jobs that I was happier on my own for a lot of reasons.”

The Florida native added that since they started dating when she was just 18, she didn’t expect them to last forever and couldn’t truly see herself marrying him.

“We’re still in good terms and we’re still friends. I wish him nothing but the best,” she told Us at the time. “I hope he finds someone who’s better suited … Neither of us is malicious, which is what matters. We have too much of a history to just not care about each other.”

The exes first shared the breakup news via Instagram after a comment asking her if she was still together with Paget.

“No,” the reality TV star replied. “Things happen. We’re still on good terms and wish each other nothing but the best.”

Paget followed up with his own confirmation on his social media.

“All good! Loving life at the moment personally and we are still friends,” he wrote in an Instagram comment.