All aboard the love cruise? Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard revealed whether he thinks Georgia Grobler will get an invite to former castmates’ Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan’s wedding.

The captain exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 24, “I don’t think” Georgia will make the guest list after hitting on Paget during season 1 of the Below Deck spinoff.

“I mean, Ciara stayed friends with Georgia, you know? So, who knows?” he told Us while promoting season 2 of the show, which premieres on Bravo on Monday, March 1. “I was impressed by it because, I mean, I think she was really big about the whole thing.”

Last season, Georgia told Ciara about her feelings for Paget, but it did not shake the couple. Captain Glenn noted that he is proud of how Ciara handled the situation, explaining to Us that Georgia shouldn’t test her luck when it comes to the pair’s upcoming nuptials.

“I mean, a little flirtation is OK, but maybe if you push it to the edge, then people, even though they pretend they’re not feeling it, I think maybe they’re a little upset,” he said. “But, you know, that’s Paget. Paget should be more responsible than Georgia. But then Georgia as a friend shouldn’t push the edge.”

Georgia might not make the cut for the wedding list, but Captain Glenn is ready to celebrate the couple.

“I don’t know if I’m going to officiate, but I definitely plan to be there,” he joked, noting he “missed” having Paget and Ciara on board this charter.

The Canada native added that the lovebirds are “definitely” enjoying their engagement and are “always having fun” together.

Paget and Ciara were romantically linked before they starred alongside one another on season 1 of Below Deck Sailing in February 2020. They met when Ciara’s parents hired Paget to teach her family about sailing.

The first mate proposed to Ciara in Italy in July 2020 after going public with their relationship four years prior.

“I did a thing 🙈 💍 @liveandsetsail❤️ #engaged,” Paget wrote via Instagram at the time, revealing he popped the question while sailing. The duo have since been on different charters, with Ciara traveling to Scotland for a few months from September 2020.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi