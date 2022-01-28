Rocky waters! Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn have had Below Deck Mediterranean viewers talking ever since the captain joined the franchise in season 2.

Although Hannah and Sandy didn’t always see eye-to-eye about how to run things on the boat, they were able to work together during charter season. In season 5, their professional relationship hit a turning point when bosun Malia White reported the chief stew for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in her cabin.

The captain divided Below Deck fans with her decision to fire Hannah — who had been on the show since it first premiered in 2016. After the controversial exit aired on Bravo, the twosome continued to make headlines with their back and forth about the situation.

At the time, the Australia native revealed that her former boss attempted to make contact with her since her departure.

“She sent me a message when I announced my pregnancy and asked for an address to send something and I didn’t respond to it,” the Ocean International Training Academy founder exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “I sometimes feel with her … that she’s not honest with herself. Like she says, like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t personal,’ like,​​ the firing. I was like, ‘It’s kind of funny because Kat [Held] had prescription meds that Captain Lee had found out about and she didn’t get fired.’ There wasn’t a need to fire me for that. It was a hundred percent personal, but I guess whatever helps you sleep at night.”

Hannah noted that her decision to walk away from yachting allowed her to discuss the past, adding, “I think sometimes people get confused because I’ve felt this way and thought this way for many, many years, but the only reason I can kind of talk about it now is because I know that I’ll never work with her again.”

Sandy, for her part, explained that there was nothing personal about the firing.

“When the trust level is broken for me as a captain, I’m not taking anybody to sea,” the Florida native shared with Us in September 2021. “People [tried] to take my license over the years, really, because of things that happen [with the] crew.”

The former Bravo personality, who has been open about her struggles with anxiety, threw shade at Sandy when it came to conversations about mental health. In August 2021, the official account for Below Deck posted a clip of the crew discussing the “anxiety and worry” that came with newcomer Delaney Evans.

Hannah responded to the post, writing, “Hopefully you don’t need medication for that anxiety.”

Five months later, the former chief stew claimed that there were problems between the duo from the beginning.

“The way things can be edited — it was probably edited in a way where it looks like we were better than we were for the years before that we filmed together,” she alleged on the “Kyle & Jackie O Show” podcast in January 2022, about how her firing came off differently on screen. “We weren’t friendly at all. It was every season sitting down with production going, ‘How can we get these two working together where it’s an environment where they can [coexist]?'”

