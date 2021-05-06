Left on read! Hannah Ferrier opened up about where her relationship with Sandy Yawn stands after the captain reached out to send her a baby gift following Hannah’s dramatic Below Deck Mediterranean exit.

“She sent me a message when I announced my pregnancy and asked for an address to send something and I didn’t respond to it,” Hannah exclusively told Us Weekly. “I sometimes feel with her … that she’s not honest with herself. Like she says like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t personal,’ like,​​ the firing. I was like, ‘It’s kind of funny because Kat [Held] had prescription meds that Captain Lee had found out about and she didn’t get fired.’ There wasn’t a need to fire me for that. It was a hundred percent personal, but I guess whatever helps you sleep at night.”

Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean may remember Hannah was terminated after her roommate Malia White reported to Captain Sandy that the chief stew had Valium and a CBD vape pen on board. The decision was met with backlash online and it even had Below Deck cast members divided.

Following Hannah’s departure from the Bravo show, the captain and chief stew reignited their feud publicly.

The Australia native shared in March that she felt “there was some weird competitive thing she had going on with me” when looking back at her relationship with Captain Sandy.

“But I don’t think we were competing on our work positions. I think she was competitive with me on the TV side of things.” she explained during an episode of the “Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister” podcast at the time.

Sandy responded to Hannah’s comments the following month, saying, “That’s not true. I’m a real captain and I expect a level of service,” she told Showbiz CheatSheet at the time. “Hannah was there for the camera. I was there as a captain. Two different things. I actually care about yachting. And I care about my job.”

Sandy then added that Hannah “waits tables” while she is a caption, which also drew criticism from past Below Deck stews. During her chat with Us, however Hannah admitted that she wasn’t shocked by Sandy’s comments about her position.

“This is the thing, nothing that she says like that takes me by surprise because I’ve known for years that’s her view on the interior and on people who work on the interior,” Hannah explained to Us. “So it came as a shock to other people, but it didn’t come as a shock for me because I’ve always felt very second rate to deck crew and things like that when I’ve worked with her.”

Hannah clarified that she doesn’t have a grudge against Sandy after everything that happened because the tension existed between the pair for years.

“I think sometimes people get confused because I’ve felt this way and thought this way for many, many years, but the only reason I can kind of talk about it now is because I know that I’ll never work with her again,” Hannah, who now runs an online superyacht training school named Ocean International Training Academy with Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Surmava, told Us.

She continued: “So when I was doing press and things like that, of course, I can’t say how I actually feel because I always knew that I would have to go on a boat and do another season with her. There’s no point in talking about your boss and then going to work with them again. That’s just awkward.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper