Looking back! While Malia White stands by her decision to report Hannah Ferrier for not declaring her Valium, there is something she regrets from the drama that followed.

“I don’t regret doing my job, but I do regret how I handled it,” Malia, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly about the decision that led to Hannah’s exit in season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

During an August 2020 episode of the Bravo series, Malia reported to Captain Sandy that the chief stew, 34, had the anti-anxiety medication and a CBD vape pen in her room. Hannah was terminated as a result — and the decision was met with plenty of backlash.

At the time, Hannah responded to the accusation that she didn’t have a prescription for the Valium.

“I like Malia’s arranging skills,” she tweeted, referencing the photo that her castmate took to send to the captain, 56. “So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown… #belowdeckmed.”

The bosun, for her part, responded that the issue came from Hannah not disclosing that she had the drugs with her on the boat.

“I never said you CANT have medications – you just have to follow proper procedures that are in place to protect ALL crew members,” Malia explained on Instagram. “The Captain of the vessel has the right to know who might be taking what & when!”

Looking back on it now, Malia thinks she could have “handled it a lot better,” telling Us, “I do have regrets with how everything went down last season, but I don’t have a regret having to do my job.”

The reality star elaborated on why she shouldn’t have gotten involved as the bosun, adding, “I would have maybe tried to stay out of it a little bit more [because] as a bosun you don’t want to get involved with crew things. But … you’re in that spot where you are directly under the captain.”

Hannah’s firing isn’t the only misunderstanding the Bravolebrity wants to redo. Following a night of drinking during season 6, Malia found herself at odds with roommate Lexi Wilson as the stew fought with multiple people from the crew. Malia admitted that she didn’t regret getting emotional during the July episode.

“It’s like frustrating tears. Like, here’s this girl that I think came in with so many preconceived notions of who I was [and] that is frustrating,” she explained. “Like, dude, I hope you get the feeling that I have right now after the show comes out.”

After Lexi ended the night by pushing Mzi “Zee” Dempers, she explained the next morning that she didn’t remember what happened. Malia previously told Us that she didn’t think that Lexi’s apology was sincere.

“I think she was kind of like, ‘Yeah, whatever. I don’t remember. I’m sorry. Like, everyone get over it,’” the Below Deck Med star recalled. “We were like, ‘How do you not remember? You were saying some, like, pretty intense stuff, you know?’ So, I don’t think it was as sincere as we wanted it to be, but I think for her, that’s the best we were going to get.”

Lexi, for her part, said that her personal life caused her to lash out a bit more during the crew night out.

“I had a s–t ton of stuff going on in my head, like, a lot of stuff, but I didn’t tell anyone, which is my fault. And I guess I wasn’t dealing with it properly, which is also my fault,” she told The Daily Dish last month. “In that short space, you know, 15-hour working days, a lot going on, and just, like, alcohol doesn’t make it better. I had a lot going on with my dad. I’m still reeling with emotions there. Any little thing triggered me, like out of control, actually.”

For more of Malia’s regrets, watch the exclusive video above!

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will drop one week early on Mondays on Peacock.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp