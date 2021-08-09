On the outside looking in. Below Deck’s Kate Chastain is giving Us Weekly her exclusive thoughts on chief stew Katie Flood’s confrontation with stewardess Lexi Wilson.

“I think the mistake that Katie made, she has let Lexi know that she’s scared of her,” Chastain, 38, says of the Below Deck Mediterranean stars. “She’s kind of walking on eggshells around Lexi. I don’t know how Lexi did it, but she has managed to act however she wants … [with] everyone tiptoeing around her bad behavior.”

The Florida native notes that if she had been onboard, she would not have acted “as kind or patient” toward Wilson, 29.

“I just don’t think this is for Lexi,” Chastain explains. “I don’t think she’s great. Working on yachts, it’s long hours and some of it’s hard work, but what are the most difficult things about it [are] learning to live in small spaces with other humans and being socially aware and being aware of how your actions affect others for that reason.”

The Bravo personality concludes, “I just don’t think this is the situation best suited for Lexi,” referring to the former Miss Universe Bahamas’ altercation with costar Mzi “Zee” Dempers. Following a heated hot tub argument in a July episode of the Bravo show, Wilson called the deckhand “a kiss ass” and shoved him.

Flood told her employee at the time: “Right now, I’m pissed off at you.”

Wilson replied that she didn’t care, saying, “I’m, like, leaving,” before making a phone call. “Hey, Mom,” the former pageant queen said. “I’m quitting this boat.”

She also got into an argument with Malia White in the same episode, and the Florida native, 31, didn’t find Wilson’s subsequent apology to be genuine.

“I think she was kind of like, ‘Yeah, whatever. I don’t remember. I’m sorry. Like, everyone get over it,’” White exclusively told Us earlier this month. “We were like, ‘How do you not remember? You were saying some, like, pretty intense stuff, you know?’ So, I don’t think it was as sincere as we wanted it to be, but I think for her, that’s the best we were going to get.”

The deck crew boss added that Wilson’s story wasn’t “done” yet, explaining, “You’ll get to see, you know, what else happens and what we go through with Lexi. But I think what’s happened has happened with Lexi and she’s just kind of done with it and that’s fair.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET with new episodes dropping one week early on Peacock. Below Deck Galley Talks airs on Bravo Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp