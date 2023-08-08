Lala Kent has made her feelings about expanding her family clear over the years.

The Vanderpump Rules star first became a mother when she welcomed daughter Ocean with then-fiancé Randall Emmett in March 2021. Kent, who got engaged to the director in 2019, offered a candid glimpse at the ups and downs during her pregnancy.

Ahead of her daughter’s arrival, the Utah native detailed the complications, which began at six weeks with bleeding.

“For the next three weeks, I would continue to randomly bleed and each time, I would call my OB and be beside myself,” Kent wrote via Instagram in February 2021. “Although bleeding during pregnancy isn’t normal, it is common. My bleeding was the result of a clot. I was put on bed rest until it was gone. The next appointment, there was growth — not much, but some. After a few weeks, my doctors concluded that this was a placenta problem, not a kid problem. Although we never want any problem, this was a relief.”

After giving birth to Ocean, Kent and Emmett sparked split speculation when she removed all traces of the producer from her social media feed. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that the pair had called it quits.

Kent, who was briefly linked to Don Lopez after ending her engagement, later confirmed that she was set on using a sperm donor to expand her family. “I’m doing a sperm donor, period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” she told costar Scheana Shay on an episode of Dear Media’s “Scheananigans” podcast in November 2022. “There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s—t that has happened in my life.

Scroll down for everything Kent has said about having more children over the years: