Lala Kent is “in the process” of becoming a mother of two.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, revealed plans to get pregnant on her own terms with the help of intrauterine insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor.

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” Kent told Cosmopolitan in an interview published on Tuesday, January 30. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

Kent decided to explore the option of IUI — which “boosts the chances of pregnancy by placing specially prepared sperm directly in the uterus,” according to the Mayo Clinic — after wanting “more kids” following her messy split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in October 2021. (Kent and Emmett welcomed daughter Ocean, 2, in March 2021.)

“I was really open to anything, but because I didn’t have a problem getting pregnant the first time with my daughter Ocean, for me, I was open to the IUI route given how much I loved being pregnant and wanted to experience that again,” Kent added, noting that “there was nothing off the table.”

As for where she is in the IUI process, Kent is currently “tracking [her] periods and ovulation days.” Plus, she’s already “secured” a donor, which Kent admitted took “a really long time.”

“It’s like you’re shopping for your partner but only to have a child, so there’s a lot that goes into it. But the moment I found this donor, it just spoke to me,” she explained. “He felt like my baby daddy. So that’s where we’re at. The moment I can go forward with the IUI, then we’ll be there.”

Kent is now “in close connection with my fertility specialist.” She added, “We’ve got all our ducks in a row.”

The Bravo star feels like “if there’s a will, there’s a way” when it comes to pregnancy, which is why she decided to go public with her IUI journey.

“I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant,” she added. “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”

Kent teased that Vanderpump Rules viewers will get to see her have this “very different experience” during the show’s 11th season, which premieres via Bravo on Tuesday, January 30.