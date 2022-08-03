Escalating the situation. Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani‘s attempt to get on the same page takes a turn — and this time Chanel Ayan gets involved in the drama.

“Let’s get right to the point. Do not give me advice about my child or my marriage,” Caroline, 37, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at a new episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai, which airs on Wednesday, August 3.

Sara, 36, for her part, tried to address their past misunderstanding. “I did not give you advice about your child. That is what you are not getting,” the fashion designer pointed out.

In response, Caroline brought about Sara’s comment about her needing to be “more affectionate” toward her kid. (The businesswoman shares son Adam with her ex-husband.)

“I feel like you come across as you want to be therapeutic and very judgy. You kind of go a little too far sometimes,” Caroline told her costar. “Do I have an issue with you? Not really. Do I want to set my boundaries in place? Sure. Do not ask me questions about my child.”

During a confessional interview, Sara expressed frustration about how things were going between her and Caroline. “I am trying to explain. She is not even giving me a chance to get a word out. All I see is her mouth moving and her body language is being defensive. She just wants to fight,” the TV personality said before telling Caroline she has “selective amnesia.”

Ayan’s attempts to calm the twosome down causes the model, 43, to get caught in the middle. Amid the heated argument, the Kenya native admits to Sara that she sees where Caroline is coming from. The discussion grows more heated as Sara tells Caroline to “stop with this bulls–t” while the fellow Bravo personality hits back that the entrepreneur needs to “shut the f–k” up.

The explosive fight comes after the pair previously ended up in a screaming match during Caroline Stanbury‘s engagement party. After Sara made a comment about Caroline’s son, the reality stars made a scene at the event.

“I regret that so bad because I was drunk,” Caroline told E! News late last month. “Had I been sober, I think we could have had a more calm conversation. … She knew I was intoxicated, what she should have done is probably just walked away. Because me watching it, I couldn’t even understand myself. I was like I need subtitles. I couldn’t even understand what I was saying. It was like slo-mo and I was cringing.”

At the time, Caroline admitted that she regretted yelling at Nina Ali for trying to help them work their issues out.

“I yelled at Nina and I regret it so much,” she continued. “We’re so close now. I regret it so much because what I didn’t know then, I know now. And you’re gonna have to wait to find out what that means. My anger was directed at the wrong person because I was fed lies. Right before I got there I was fed lies. I was pushed to that direction not knowing the person who pushed me in that direction was the actual culprit. They’re the one who did it.”

Caroline also revealed that the RHODubai ladies were able to get to a better place after filming. “We are so close,” she added. “If [Sara] told me what she told me then today, I would never take it wrong. I know who she is now. I know what her intentions are, who this woman is. I know her child has been in my home and played with my son and their friends. We are now friends.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET

