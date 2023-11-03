BravoCon 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with a panel featuring the big boss himself: Andy Cohen.

Cohen, 55, joined friend Jeff Lewis for a chat about Bravo stars past and present and the future of various Real Housewives franchises. As he often does, Andy refused to choose just one Housewife as a favorite, but he wouldn’t stand for it when Jeff, 53, tried to badmouth Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“Justice for Crystal!” Andy said from the Gold Stage at the Caesars Forum.

Andy was also quick to defend Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie Monica Garcia when Jeff claimed her story lines aren’t inspirational. “I think she came on super strong,” the Bravo exec told the crowd.

Keep scrolling for more revelations from the “Ask Andy” panel:

Staying Mum on Bethenny

During the audience Q&A, one attendee tried to ask a question about Bethenny Frankel, but Jeff shut it down. “I don’t want to talk about that,” he said. (Bethenny, 52, has been pushing for reality stars to unionize and recently spoke out about her time on Bravo in an exposé published by Vanity Fair.)

Andy, meanwhile, said he wants to focus on the positive. “The shows that are on Bravo bring millions of people so much joy and so much happiness, which is why we are all here — to have fun,” he said. “I love the joy that these shows bring people, and I think we all do. And that’s the place that I’m at.”

What’s to Come on ‘RHONJ’ Season 14

Andy confirmed that Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s feud won’t be the main focus of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when it returns for season 14. “What is refreshing about the season is … they just hate each other. It’s like, once that’s out the door … you can move on and tell other stories,” he explained. “I think it will be really interesting for people because there are a lot of new alliances.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the upcoming season of RHONJ won’t include much interaction between Teresa and Melissa — or any real resolution between the sisters-in-law. Episodes also won’t involve as many scenes centered around the feuding family members. “The whole season has been more about filming separate scenes with Melissa and Teresa,” the insider explained. “Producers are trying to create story lines within each group of friends so every group will have a different drama, so it’s not all about the Melissa and Teresa drama. Producers have tried to capture different stories.”

Where Andy’s Staying

While most of the Bravolebrities in attendance are spread out among two Las Vegas hotels, Andy booked his own accommodations away from the hustle and bustle. “It was a decision I made,” he said with a laugh.

Where Jeff Lewis Stands With Kyle Richards

Jeff claimed that he and RHOBH star Kyle Richards are “good now” after he called her a “lesbian on Ozempic,” but Andy pointed out that Kyle, 54, didn’t attend Jeff’s pre-BravoCon party on Thursday, November 2, despite being invited. They also haven’t seen each other in person since August, per Andy.

As for the first episode of RHOBH season 13, Jeff watched — and he sees the cracks forming between Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky. “Kyle f–king hates Mauricio,” he said. “That’s clear as day.”

Jeff also claimed that RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley has him blocked on Instagram. “I’m going to confront,” he quipped.

Will Jenna Lyons Return to ‘RHONY’?

Andy didn’t offer any specific updates about The Real Housewives of New York City cast, but he nodded to rumors that Jenna Lyons plans to leave by saying he “hopes” all the new RHONY stars will return for season 15.

Why Andy Likes RHOSLC’s Monica Garcia

“In her second episode, she had a moment where she was feeling insecure that she didn’t have the right clothes or whatever,” andy said, referring to the moment when Monica, 40, confessed that she bought a new Louis Vuitton bag for a girls’ trip. “I thought it was one of the most relatable and powerful moments on a Housewives show.”

Andy also acknowledged that the other RHOSLC cast members likely get resentful when Mary Cosby doesn’t participate in all their activities. “[She] shows up, but then she kind of doesn’t really show up,” he explained.

Is Andy Dating Anyone?

Andy said he’s “not really dating anyone right now” but is keeping his options open via the apps. “I’m on Tinder, Raya, Hinge, Grindr. I’m on everything that I could be on,” he joked, adding that he doesn’t ask his dates to sign nondisclosure agreements.

Asked about the viral video that showed him with a man on his lap in June, Andy replied, “It was Gay Pride!” He added: “I’m a single man. … There’s nothing to shame me [about] for having a good time on a night off of being a dad.”

When Jeff asked if he’s seen the man since, Andy replied, “We text.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon and Andrea Simpson