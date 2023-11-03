The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel is calling out Andy Cohen for his subtle reaction to the recent allegations made against Bravo.

“[Andy’s] belittling the alcohol discussion and the racism discussion, which is really shocking honestly, especially right now,” Frankel, 52, claimed during a Thursday, November 2, episode of her “ReWives” podcast. “I think he probably just thinks he’s invincible.”

Frankel’s comments came after Cohen, 55, left a laughing crying emoji in the comments section of on an Instagram post shared by the account @watchwhatcrappens earlier this week.

The upload poked fun at the Monday, October 30, Bravo exposé published by Vanity Fair, which contained allegations of racism against Ramona Singer and claims that production was insensitive about Leah McSweeney’s struggles with alcohol addiction.

“Vanity Fair breaks the news that adults drink and Ramona is racist,” the account wrote, implying that the piece didn’t report anything that wasn’t previously common knowledge.

Frankel isn’t the only one who was unimpressed by Cohen’s reaction to the social media upload. McSweeney, 41, who spoke to Vanity Fair for the exposé along with Frankel, shared a screenshot of Cohen’s comment via her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“Wow. Andy thinks racism and addiction is hilarious. Good to know,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute also voiced her disappointment with the @watchwhatcrappens post and Cohen’s comment. “🙄 not cool,” Doute, 40, commented on the initial upload before responding, “Wow,” to Cohen’s comment.

Apart from his subtle emoji reaction, Cohen has yet to publicly address the allegations against Bravo. (Us Weekly has reached out to Cohen for comment.) However, there have been consequences for Singer, 66.

Singer was removed from the BravoCon lineup earlier this week after Page Six published a screenshot of a text in which she used an abbreviated version of the N-word. The reality TV star had been texting a Page Six reporter about a previous Bravo investigation into racist remarks Singer allegedly made in front of former costar Eboni K. Williams. (During the text exchange, Singer denied making the racist comment to Williams, 40.)

A source exclusively told Us on Thursday that Singer and Bravo execs came to a “mutual agreement” that staying away from BravoCon was the best move for her.

“Bravo execs didn’t say she couldn’t come. She had a conversation with them about attending and she said she was not up for it and was too distraught,” the insider shared. The source added that Singer was “very upset” by the situation and plans to “lay low right now.”

A source close to the network, however, told Us that Bravo pulled the plug on Singer’s trip to Las Vegas without her input. “Ramona was told she is not coming to BravoCon,” the second insider said. “It was not her choice to not attend.”

Frankel, meanwhile, said during Thursday’s “ReWives” episode that she thinks Cohen should also skip the three-day convention, which kicks off Friday, November 3, at the Caesars Forum and the nearby Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Andy Cohen is laughing at something regarding racism, why [was he not] asked to leave BravoCon?” Frankel said.

The SkinnyGirl founder added that the bad Bravo press is giving Cohen a taste of how she and other Housewives have felt in the past.

“For the first time in Andy’s career, he’s starting to feel what it feels like to be a Housewife,” she said. “Every day, something you say being written about, no one there to save you, no one there to protect you, you’re ultimately on your own, getting canceled, losing sleep, drinking more than you should because you’re having such anxiety … it’s really serious.”

Frankel previously claimed that Cohen “despises” her for calling out Bravo and wanting to unionize reality TV casts and crews.

“I can tell you with great certainty that everyone at Bravo likely despises me, including Andy Cohen, because it’s very personal and because they have to protect the realm,” she said during an August appearance on Rob Lowe’s “Literally!” podcast. “It’s a very complicated thing I walked myself into whilst also burning bridges and seeming like I’m biting the hand that fed me, but I fed myself. There are a lot of people who didn’t get fed.”