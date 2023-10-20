Us Weekly’s Top 23 Reality TV Moments of the Year

In honor of Us Weekly’s first-ever Reality TV Stars of the Year issue, we’re rounding up the moments that had Us shook in 2023.
As the year of Scandoval, it was no-brainer to name Ariana Madix the No. 1 spot — and give the jaw-dropping, three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion a spot on the list.
“I don’t even know how to put into words how it feels to be Us Weekly‘s Reality Star of the Year,” Madix says in our cover story. “That is one of the craziest and coolest things that probably could ever happen.”
Scroll through to look back at the top 23 moments of the year: