If you hadn’t heard of Ariana Madix before this year, you definitely have now. Already a beloved star of Bravo’s long-running Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, she became a household name this past spring after uncovering her boyfriend’s infidelity with her best friend — both Pump Rules costars.

Madix was cheered for handling the fallout with strength and turned the painful moment into an opportunity for both personal and professional growth. Her confident and joyful run on Dancing With the Stars solidifies her place as the No. 1 reality star of 2023.

“I don’t even know how to put into words how it feels to be Us Weekly‘s Reality Star of the Year,” the 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star says. “That is one of the craziest and coolest things that probably could ever happen.”

Madix isn’t the only celeb to steal the show and spark conversation this year. Scroll through to see Us‘ Top 10 Reality Stars of the Year and pick up the Reality Stars of the Year issue on newsstands now.