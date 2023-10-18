Fans of Selling Sunset may come for the multimillion-dollar homes and over-the-top outfits, but they stay for the highs and lows of Chrishell Stause. Since 2019, the former soap star — introduced as the Oppenheim Group’s sweet, soft-spoken new agent in the premiere episode — has found herself at the center of dramas that increasingly blur the lines between her work and personal life.

Admittedly, if she could go back to day one of filming and give herself any advice, it would be, “Girl, get your head in the game and get ready.”

Stause tells Us she initially thought Selling Sunset would simply follow the agents’ careers. With the Days of Our Lives alum, 42, being relatively new to real estate, she was open to showing professional failures.

“I sold a few houses, but nothing on this luxury platform like we do on the show,” she explains. “So I thought it was very much going to be based on that. But [given] how personal it’s gotten, that took a big turn that I was not expecting.”

While she initially was concerned about “looking like a fool,” Stause quickly learned to roll with the punches. “[When things got] out of my control, I ended up jumping into the deep end of that,” she says. “I think that’s something I wouldn’t have chosen. But it ended up being something that I’ve embraced.”

Related: Meet Us Weekly's Top 10 Reality Stars of the Year If you hadn’t heard of Ariana Madix before this year, you definitely have now. Already a beloved star of Bravo’s long-running Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, she became a household name this past spring after uncovering her boyfriend’s infidelity with her best friend — both Pump Rules costars. Madix was cheered for […]

Her vulnerability only endeared her to millions of fans who want to see her thrive — in business and romance. “To have connected with people in this way, it’s just always going to beat out any of the negatives,” says Stause. “It was all worth it.”

Several breakups and countless confrontations later, Stause is far more confident. She’s happily coupled up with Aussie musician G-Flip (the pair tied the knot in May) and won’t back down from a fight, as evidenced by her trading barbs with new castmate Nicole Young in season 6.

“Could I have handled things better? Absolutely,” Stause admits. “[But] if you continually put me in those situations and keep turning up the heat, it will probably happen again.”

Related: The Claws Are Out! Biggest 'Selling Sunset' Feuds The drama never ends! The cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset isn’t afraid to speak their minds — both on and offscreen — no matter whose feelings might get hurt. The reality series made its debut in March 2019 and has quickly become a fan-favorite during its three seasons. The series follows Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, […]

When it comes to season 7, premiering November 3, Stause teases fans can still expect plenty of fireworks.

“The same things that piss me off are [still] going to piss me off. And then the same things I love to embrace and have fun with, I do that as well,” she says. “As much as people love the drama, it’s also fun to watch people have a good time and be silly. Whether we have disagreements or not, most of the girls have become like family to me.”

One thing is certain: Stause will continue being unapologetically herself. “I’ve lived through so many different situations, whether it’s losing people important to me, or relationships or coming out on television, which was terrifying,” she shares. “At this point, I really do feel like I’ve grown with people.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s Relationship Timeline Chrishell Stause’s romance with G Flip is one even the Selling Sunset star didn’t see coming. Stause started seeing G Flip after her split from Jason Oppenheim in late 2021. Their whirlwind romance was documented on season 5 of the Netflix show, but the twosome split when the Oppenheim Group boss decided he didn’t want […]

Now, her self-assuredness shines through. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she says. “In the past, I always questioned myself. But you get to a place where you say f–k it, this is my life, and you’re going to see the good, the bad and the ugly. Being able just to live, whether people approve or not, has been the most freeing thing.”

For more with the Reality Stars of the Year, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.