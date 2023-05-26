She brought the receipts — again. Chrishell Stause is continuing to share her side of the story as her feud with Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young unfolds on season 6.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 41, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 25, to give fans her perspective on how the drama is playing out. After thanking viewers for making the Netflix series “a huge success,” Chrishell attempted to shed light on her tension with the season 6 newbie.

“I have to say, I am going to correct a narrative — from now on, any time someone lies about me, I’m correcting it. And I have the receipts to do it and I’m not playing this [game],” the Kentucky native said in a video.

The Under Construction author went on to share a screenshot of an email allegedly sent in January 2022. “I am connecting you with Nicole Young who is an incredible agent I have worked very closely with to help make sure you get the most dedicated attention!” she wrote to an Oppenheim Group client, noting that she and Nicole would “tag team” the project to help “find your next amazing home.”

Chrishell followed up with a screenshot of a different message in which she introduced another client to Nicole, who she described as “amazingly hard working and overall a lovely person.”

The former soap opera actress added in a caption: “Need you to see I wrote this in Jan 2022. DM’s posted were in June 2022.”

Season 6 of the reality series hit Netflix on May 19 — and included a heated argument between the duo at a group dinner, with Chrishell accusing Nicole of being “cracked out” and on drugs. Nicole, who has since denied the allegations, had issues with Chrishell getting alleged special treatment from their mutual ex Jason Oppenheim.

After the new episodes debuted, Chrishell shared screenshots of alleged messages she received from Nicole about joining the show. “This post goes out to those who love facts 🧐,” she teased in an Instagram caption.

According to the upload, Nicole reached out to the All My Children alum in June 2022 after “getting a contract to be a full-time cast member,” adding that she was “shocked” by the offer. She proceeded to ask Chrishell if they could chat about what it’s like to film the show. Chrishell obliged, offering to set up “a girls lunch” with other castmates.

“I’m not trying to keep this going, I think this is as stupid as you guys do,” Chrishell added in another video on Thursday as she continued to rehash the drama. “I just wanna end this.”

Giving a glimpse of more alleged DMs from Nicole, the Selling Sunset OG told her costar to “stop lying.” (Us Weekly has reached Nicole for comment.)

Following the season premiere, Nicole opened up about facing backlash from fans due to her disagreements with Chrishell. “The vicious hatred I’ve received from strangers stings a lot less when surrounded by the ARMY of loyal friends and family who love and support me, lift me up and most importantly, know who I really am,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 22. “At the end of the day, that’s all that matters ❤️❤️❤️.”

While discussing the drama on Thursday, Chrishell addressed reports that Nicole has received “death threats” in the wake of their feud. “Being on a reality show on such a huge platform makes for an influx of feedback and I am certainly not a stranger to death threats after 6 seasons,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “Your opinions help make this show what it is & clearly I have my own. But let’s keep it fun please.”