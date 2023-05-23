Looking on the bright side. Nicole Young has seen the negative response from Selling Sunset fans after appearing in season 6 — and the newcomer remains unbothered by the drama.

“Biggest thank you to Karl & Ellen — clients who became friends who quickly became family — THANK YOU for throwing me the most incredible viewing party surrounded by amazing friends, love, support, laughter and just the BEST night ever!! I am so humbled and grateful 🙏🙏 Love you both sooooooo much!” Nicole, 31, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, May 22, which featured several photos of the bash thrown for her by pals.

The real estate agent went on to address the backlash she received following her onscreen feud with Chrishell Stause.

“The vicious hatred I’ve received from strangers stings a lot less when surrounded by the ARMY of loyal friends and family who love and support me, lift me up and most importantly, know who I really am,” she added. “At the end of the day, that’s all that matters ❤️❤️❤️.”

In the comments section, former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn showed her support, writing, “You deserve everything 🌺 🥹 I love you.” (The OG cast member, 34, departed ahead of season 6 after falling out with several coworkers — including Chrishell, 41.)

During the new season, which started streaming on Friday, May 19, Nicole found herself at odds with Chrishell after claiming she only got real estate listings because their boss Jason Oppenheim had a crush on her.

The Kentucky native, who dated Jason, 46, for several months in 2021 following her split from Justin Hartley, slammed the accusations and later claimed Nicole was on drugs — which her costar denied.

While filming season 6, Chrishell sparked speculation of a feud when she threw shade on social media. “The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity,” the former soap actress wrote via Instagram Story in August 2022. “But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡.”

She added: “Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now — not before — when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake 💩. If you want camera time — JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you.”

Chrishell concluded with a note for her followers: “You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins.”

During the season, she confirmed the post was about Nicole when she discussed their issues. “A couple of years ago, Jason added both Nicole and I onto a listing. And Nicole didn’t think that I deserved any credit when the house sold because I was a fairly new agent. And she felt like she did a lot more work than I did,” she recalled before telling her costars she hinted at the drama on social media. “Even though I did show the house to multiple buyers, and I held open houses.”

After the show started streaming, the Dancing With the Stars contestant shared screenshots from an alleged conversation between her and Nicole before cameras started rolling. In the messages, which Chrishell posted on Friday, Nicole reached out for advice after being offered a spot on the show.

“You’re obviously a pro and have everything show-realized figured out, so I’d absolutely love to learn some of your wisdom before jumping into the deep end,” Nicole allegedly wrote. “I’m not going to lie, I’m f—king terrified!”

Selling Sunset season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.