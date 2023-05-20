She’s got receipts! Chrishell Stause is breaking down her history with Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young as their drama plays out on season 6.

“This post goes out to those who love facts 🧐,” Chrishell, 41, captioned a Friday, May 19, upload via her Instagram, in which she shared screenshots of her early DMs with Nicole, 37.

The Netflix newbie, for her part, had allegedly reached out to Chrishell in June 2022, noting that she would be “getting a contract to be a full-time cast member” on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset. Per the screenshots, Nicole added that she was “shocked” since the news came “out of the clear f—king blue,” before asking the Under Construction author if they could grab lunch so that she could get advice about joining the reality TV hit.

“You’re obviously a pro and have everything show-realized figured out, so I’d absolutely love to learn some of your wisdom before jumping into the deep end,” Nicole’s message read. “I’m not going to lie, I’m f—king terrified!”

Chrishell, for her part, replied that it was “great” news and she would be happy to meet up — even suggesting an “O Girls” lunch with other members of the Oppenheim Group brokerage. Nicole has not publicly addressed the alleged text exchange with the Kentucky native.

Nicole joined Selling Sunset for season 6, which dropped on Netflix on Friday. In the debut episodes, her arrival was met with tension when Chrishell revealed their past drama over a real estate transaction.

“A couple of years ago, Jason [Oppenheim] added both Nicole and I onto a listing. And Nicole didn’t think that I deserved any credit when the house sold because I was a fairly new agent. And she felt like she did a lot more work than I did,” Chrishell recalled during one scene. “Even though I did show the house to multiple buyers, and I held open houses.”

The Minnesota native, for her part, claimed that Chrishell had been added to the listing because Jason, 46, had a “massive crush” on the All My Children alum. (Chrishell and Jason ultimately did date for seven months before their 2021 split. Nicole was previously linked to the Oppenheim Group boss years earlier.) Nicole also alleged that Chrishell had gotten props for the sale despite not putting in the same level of effort as she did.

“You don’t take credit for someone else’s work. And yeah, that pissed me the f—k off,” Nicole said on season 6. “She didn’t do any open houses. I did everything. I worked with a buyer’s agent, and I’m the one who got it sold. Jason and I got into a very heated debate about it. She’s got listings in the Valley based on my closed sales and my work. … Jason threatened me. I’m sorry, he did. He tried to fire me if I didn’t keep my mouth shut.”

Chrishell — who also accused Nicole of using drugs — later told Entertainment Tonight that she thinks Nicole had been “plotting a plan” to get more camera time.

“If when you got cast on the show, and you’re asking me for advice, and I’m saying, ‘I’m so excited for you,’ [and] all these things and then all of a sudden, you’re bringing up [grievances] from three years ago? That to me, is extremely frustrating,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told ET on Friday. “Leave my business out of it. You know, calling me a fake agent, trying to tear down my business, things I’ve worked really hard for? I’m the only girl in the office that has given her business and that has given her referrals. And so it just really felt like a betrayal.”