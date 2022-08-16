The reality of real estate. After securing many lucrative deals on Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause got honest about how her real estate sales have changed — and why she doesn’t mind the lull.

“As of June, I think I’ve done seven deals so far in real estate. It’s not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn’t,” the actress, 41, said during an interview with W Magazine published on Tuesday, August 16. “I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past.”

Stause, who appeared in soap operas before her debut on Selling Sunset in 2019, is looking forward to a change of pace. “I’m actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back. I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway,” she added.

According to the Kentucky native, working at the Oppenheim Group has had its ups and downs since they started filming the hit Netflix series.

“It’s harder to get work done in the office now, because people are constantly in there, trying to get pictures and knocking on the door,” Stause revealed. “It’s very sweet, but you can’t get work done. So when I actually have work to do, I’m normally doing it at home. You have to go in knowing that you’re going to be shaking hands and kissing babies, because we are now part of the star tour that goes around.”

During the interview, the All My Children alum reflected on the lessons she learned about documenting her work life. “It’s important to remember that nothing’s too serious. I’m already going to have these ups and downs in my real life,” Stause, who previously dated her boss Jason Oppenheim, told the outlet. “All the details of what happens on the show are already out there.”

She continued: “If there’s a way to give something a little bit more respect when I know it’s going to be taken out of context, I do want to be part of the narrative. I’ve kind of embraced it, and I’m just living my life out loud. I know that opens me up to a lot of criticism because I’m the first person to say, ‘I don’t have it figured out.'”

Hearing everyone’s opinions is one of the major downsides of having her personal and professional life be a primary story line on the show.

“You’re getting millions of people’s criticisms and comments about your real life choices or a moment that you’re not proud of,” the TV personality said. “If you’re successful at being totally private, you would get that criticism only from friends and family, who are speaking from a place of love. In reality TV, that’s definitely not the case. Because as much as we build people up, we want to tear them down. I get that cycle. It’s just how it works.”

