With rival Christine Quinn out of the picture, Chrishell Stause sparked a new feud with Selling Sunset newcomer Nicole Young — and exposed a falling out with bestie Mary Fitzgerald — on season 6 of the Netflix hit.

While the 41-year-old All My Children alum was happier than ever with partner G Flip (the pair quietly wed in Sin City earlier this year), the aftermath of her split from Jason Oppenheim was still lingering on the show.

“I didn’t anticipate it being so, like, Mary’s on Jason’s side. I thought it would feel a little bit more in the middle,” Chrishell told Emma Hernan on the season 6 premiere, which started streaming on Friday, May 19. “I haven’t connected with Mary one-on one-since the breakup. I mean, we were sisters, it felt like … [so] to go from feeling like sisters to more like acquaintances, I don’t know if it’s something that we can work past to get it back as it was before. … We were just this core group, always together. ​And now I feel like I’m just kind of, like, the odd man out.”

News broke in late 2021 that Chrishell and Jason — who previously dated both Mary and Nicole — called it quits after several months together over the actress’ desire to start a family. While she introduced fans to G Flip via the season 5 reunion in May 2022, Chrishell told the cameras on season 6 that Jason actually moved on before she did.

“I was really hurt about the breakup and processing the feelings and he was moving on through the Sunset Strip,” she said. “In the reunion, it looked like I was talking about a new relationship and here’s Jason hurting. He had been with many people that he didn’t care to call the next day, you know, Alyssa with three S’s just left at 6 a.m. It’s not fair.”

Jason has since started dating Marie-Lou Nurk, who made her debut on the show this season. Throughout the 11 episodes, Chrishell poked fun at her boss for bringing his new love to the same vacation spot as they went and mocked their age difference.

“I know I’m living in a glass house by saying this because we’re both dating younger people in their 20s, but I do feel like Jason dating a 24-year-old is perfect because, obviously, someone 24 is not wanting to have a baby anytime soon,” she quipped. (Episodes later, Chrishell apologized to Jason for a dig that Marie-Lou wouldn’t still be around when it was time for her and G Flip to adopt.)

Things escalated for Chrishell as she argued with Nicole about a past real estate transaction.

“A couple of years ago Jason added both Nicole and I onto a listing. And Nicole didn’t think that I deserved any credit when the house sold because I was a fairly new agent. And she felt like she did a lot more work than I did,” Chrishell recalled. “Even though I did show the house to multiple buyers, and I held open houses.”

Things got tense as the newcomer made claims about Jason giving Chrishell special treatment.

“Jason put Chrishell on my listings because he had a massive crush on her,” Nicole alleged, adding that she thinks Jason is “happier” after Chrishell. “You don’t take credit for someone else’s work. And yeah, that pissed me the f—k off. … She didn’t do any open houses. I did everything. I worked with a buyer’s agent, and I’m the one who got it sold. Jason and I got into a very heated debate about it. … She’s got listings in the Valley based on my closed sales and my work. … Jason threatened me. I’m sorry, he did. He tried to fire me if I didn’t keep my mouth shut.”

During another heated moment, the former soap star accused Nicole of being on drugs, which upset Mary.

