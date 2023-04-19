Spilling the tea. Christine Quinn opened up about her exit from Selling Sunset — and claimed Chrishell Stause got preferential treatment because of her relationship with ex Jason Oppenheim.

“It’s like Big Brother. Everyone’s banging each other, everyone’s bangin’ the boss,” the Masked Singer alum, 34, quipped about the agency during an interview on the Tuesday, April 18, episode of Savannah Chrisley‘s “Unlocked” podcast. “It’s wild.”

The former Netflix personality then claimed that she didn’t do as well at The Oppenheim Group as some of her colleagues because she didn’t date anyone in the office. “That’s why I was so s–tty at real estate,” Quinn said. “Because I never f–ked my boss. That’s why I never got any listings. No, for real.”

When Chrisley, 25, asked whether her guest believes Stause, 41, was treated differently during her relationship with Oppenheim, 46, Quinn said that she does. “Absolutely,” the Texas native replied. “The difference is she got preferential treatment when it came to filming the show and having listings on the show, which was more important than real life.”

The former soap star and the Oppenheim Group cofounder went public with their romance in July 2021 but split before the end of the year. Oppenheim, who also dated Mary Fitzgerald before Selling Sunset began, has denied that he ever played favorites with his employees.

“I don’t give [Mary] special treatment,” the real estate broker told Good Housekeeping in August 2020. “When it comes to business … it’s strictly a response to their production, the amount of money that they bring into the brokerage, their level of experience and expertise and my level of trust in them.”

Other Oppenheim Group employees, however, have hinted that the boss gave better listings to Fitzgerald, 42, and Stause during their relationships. “I feel like, it doesn’t hurt to [date the boss],” Maya Vander exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “But at the end of the day, she does have good clients now that she built on her own. So, whenever Jason decides to help here and there it’s his call, it’s his brokerage.”

Quinn, for her part, told TMZ in August 2021 that she thinks “there’s a lot of favoritism involved” at the real estate firm, though she noted at the time that she’d mostly seen it with Fitzgerald rather than Stause.

Vander, 40, and Quinn have since left both The Oppenheim Group and Selling Sunset. Us confirmed in June 2022 that Vander was starting her own brokerage, The Maya Vander Group. “Logistically it’s been tough for her. Flying back and forth from Miami to Los Angeles has been a lot and it’s stressful,” a source told Us at the time. “She wants to focus on her family and hopefully having more kids.”

Quinn, meanwhile, officially exited the show in August 2022. She had already left The Oppenheim Group in April 2022 to focus on RealOpen, a company she founded with her husband, Christian Richard.

Her departure from the Netflix series came three months after a bombshell interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, during which she hinted that Stause and Oppenheim’s relationship wasn’t totally real.

“I think it was opportunistic,” the Texas native said in May 2022. “It was a great story line. I think that Jason did have genuine feelings for her. Do I think that she had genuine feelings for him? No.”

Quinn added that she believes her former boss was all in on the romance, but she couldn’t say the same about Stause. “[Jason] seemed happy and in love, but it was one-sided in my opinion,” the reality star claimed. “I’ve only seen them together twice, which was once at my broker’s event where I was wearing the black dress, and even then, I could tell she was really uncomfortable.”

Both Stause, who is dating G Flip, and Oppenheim, who is dating Marie-Lou Nurk, have previously denied faking a romance.

Selling Sunset season 6 does not yet have a release date, but it is likely to return later this year with Fitzgerald, Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Vanessa Villela and Davina Potratz as well as new cast members Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.