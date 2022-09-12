Jason Oppenheim is in love — and he doesn’t care who knows it! The Selling Sunset boss hasn’t been shy about his relationship with Marie-Lou Nurk.

The real estate mogul has been linked to the model, who is 20 years younger than him, since July 2022. The twosome first crossed paths while he was on vacation with twin brother Brett Oppenheim in Mykonos, Greece. During the rest of the trip, the twosome were seen packing on the PDA. According to Jason, they hit it off after the Paris native didn’t know who he was.

“I liked that she hadn’t seen the show, so she didn’t really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell,” he told People of their first meeting.

Jason is referring to his past romance with Chrishell Stause, whom he dated for less than a year in 2021. The coworkers’ relationship was documented for season 5 of the series, with the finale revealing that they had split.

“It was an extremely difficult time and it was, I think, a conscious decision that we were not filmed together,” the Oppenheim Group cofounder exclusively told Us Weekly In April 2022 about how their breakup aired. “I wasn’t comfortable. I mean, it was a very difficult time.”

Jason told Us at the time that he was “still working through everything, you know, the emotions and the feelings even months later,” explaining: “I think it’s gonna be a longer process than I anticipated. … I’m doing my best, but it is a bit raw still. And I think rewatching that last episode has, you know, made things even more difficult.”

Stause, for her part, announced at the season 5 reunion, which aired in May 2022, that she is dating non-binary singer G Flip. Jason has been supportive of the relationship from the start and his romance with Nurk hasn’t changed that.

“I could do [a double date with Chrishell],” he told E! News in August 2022. “I love going to dinner with Chrishell and I like G a lot too. I could do it. We could do it. I’m in. Chrishell, if you’re in, I’m in.”

As cameras rolled on season 6 of Selling Sunset, Jason confirmed Nurk had filmed scenes but doesn’t have a “desire for publicity” or a big role on the show. Fans may get to see Stause meet her ex’s new love, however.

“Chrishell and I are in a really good place. We’re both in love and happy for each other,” he said, adding that the former soap star is “really supportive” of his relationship. “They’re probably not going to hang out, but they’re cool.”