No longer an investment. Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk have called it quits after dating for less than a year.

“While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” the model, 25, and Selling Sunset star, 46, wrote in a joint statement, shared to their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday, May 31. “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

The twosome were first linked in July 2022 when they were spotted getting cozy in Mykonos, Greece. An insider told Us Weekly at the time that the Netflix personality was “really happy and in a good place” with his new love following his December 2021 split from costar Chrishell Stause. (Stause, 41, moved on with partner G Flip.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Oppenheim’s breakup with the former soap star — and the aftermath —played a big role in season 6 of the Netflix reality series, which dropped on May 19.

“I was really hurt about the breakup and processing the feelings and he was moving on through the Sunset Strip. In the reunion, it looked like I was talking about a new relationship and here’s Jason hurting,” Stause told the camera, referring to the May 2022 season 5 reunion episode where she publicly confirmed her romance with the Australian singer, 29. “He had been with many people that he didn’t care to call the next day, you know, Alyssa with three S’s just left at 6 a.m. It’s not fair.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Stause and G Flip tied the knot after one year of dating. The TV personality shared a video of moments throughout her and the musician’s relationship in support of her partner’s new song, “Be Your Man.” At the end of the clip, Stause included a photo of the twosome celebrating at a wedding chapel after walking down the aisle. In the sweet snap, the real estate agent donned a sleeveless white gown and held a bouquet of flowers while G Flip rocked a black suit.

While Nurk filmed a few scenes for the real estate series, she did not have a major role in the season. However, she did form connections with her now-ex’s costars. Shortly before Oppenheim and Nurk announced their breakup, the Germany native got candid about her friendships with the Selling Sunset cast during an Instagram Q&A, revealing she was close to Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani and season 6 newbie Nicole Young.

“I really love some of the cast members,” Nurk said. “Mary, for example, is so sweet. Amanza is funny and smart. Chelsea’s also so smart and so funny. I love them. Nicole has the biggest heart. She’s a really good friend of mine.”

Nurk also confessed she didn’t “really know” Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young). As for the remaining stars — including Stause — the influencer stated: “The rest is … OK. You have to watch season 7.”