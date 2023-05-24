Getting real! Jason Oppenheim‘s girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, revealed what she thinks of the agents on Selling Sunset — including her boyfriend’s ex Chrishell Stause.

The model, 25, was doing an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, May 23, when one follower asked, “Are you friends with any of the cast?” In response, the influencer said that she’s closest with Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani and season 6 newbie Nicole Young.

“I really love some of the cast members,” Marie-Lou said. “Mary, for example, is so sweet. Amanza is funny and smart. Chelsea’s also so smart and so funny. I love them. Nicole has the biggest heart. She’s a really good friend of mine.”

The social media personality went on to note that she doesn’t “really know” Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young). As for the remaining cast members, Marie-Lou said: “The rest is … OK. You have to watch season 7.”

The current cast members she didn’t name are Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz and Chrishell, 41. As Selling Sunset viewers know, Jason, 46, and Chrishell previously dated. The duo went public with their romance in July 2021 before calling it quits later that year over their differing desires to have children.

After their split, the Dancing With the Stars alum moved on with G Flip, while Jason was first linked to Marie-Lou in July 2022. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Chrishell and the musician, 29, tied the knot after one year of dating.

While Jason and Chrishell are both happy in their current relationships, their breakup was the source of major drama during season 6 of Selling Sunset, which dropped on Netflix Friday, May 19. In the season premiere, the Kentucky native told Emma, 31, that she felt like Mary, 42, was favoring Jason after the split. (Mary previously dated Jason before production on Selling Sunset began.)

“I didn’t anticipate it being so, like, Mary’s on Jason’s side. I thought it would feel a little bit more in the middle,” Chrishell told her costar. “I haven’t connected with Mary one-on one-since the breakup. I mean, we were sisters, it felt like … [so] to go from feeling like sisters to more like acquaintances, I don’t know if it’s something that we can work past to get it back as it was before.”

Mary, for her part, told Nicole, 39, that she’d avoided Chrishell because Jason was “beside himself” after the split while Chrishell was “off doing her own thing.”

The former Days of Our Lives star, however, claimed that her ex-boyfriend moved on much faster than she did. “I was really hurt about the breakup and processing the feelings and he was moving on through the Sunset Strip. In the reunion, it looked like I was talking about a new relationship and here’s Jason hurting,” Chrishell recalled, referring to the May 2022 season 5 reunion where she debuted her romance with G Flip. “He had been with many people that he didn’t care to call the next day, you know, Alyssa with three S’s just left at 6 a.m. It’s not fair.”