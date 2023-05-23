The ladies of Selling Sunset have given workwear a whole new meaning. Through the years, the cast has turned heads with their fashion choices — and season 6 is no different.

Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), Chelsea Lazkani and newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young showed houses, closed deals and attended meetings in cutout dresses, micro miniskirts, towering platform heels and out-of-this-world glam.

Emma, 31, showed skin in episode 2 in a bright green two-piece set paired with Bottega Veneta’s Jodie handbag as she chatted with Chelsea, 30, who opted for a bubblegum pink trench coat from Kwaidan Editions. During the same episode, Chelsea, who joined the cast in season 5, dazzled the Oppenheim Group Office in a mini dress that was covered in colorful starfish.

Elsewhere in the season, Heather 35, showed off her pregnant belly in a fuchsia frock that featured a completely open back as Smith looked like a trophy in a metallic duster jacket atop a denim corset and high-waisted pants. (El Moussa welcomed her first child — a son — with husband Tarek El Moussa in January. The Flipping 101 host, 41, is also the father of daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall [née Haack].)

Chrishell, 41, pulled off a number of fashion risks too, rocking a plunging pink dress in episode 3 as she toured a beachfront home alongside Chelsea and Emma.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Chelsea opened up about the cast’s over-the-top wardrobe via TikTok following the season premiere on May 19. “We do not get a wardrobe or glam budget,” she explained. “This is very standard in reality TV … You come as you please. On Selling Sunset, we definitely turn up for y’all. We are definitely glam girls. We love to bring the fashion, so we get glammed to film, for the most part … and it is out of our pockets.”

The Netflix star added: “No one pays for our glam. Nobody pays for our outfits. Some of the girls have stylists. I myself do not. I dress and style myself. That’s why if you see me looking crazy, it’s my fault and my fault only. In the real world, however, I’m probably just going to throw on a hoodie and chill in the house.”

In addition to the fashion, season 6 delivered drama as the women of the high-end real estate agency fought over friendships, careers and more. Tiesi, 32, raised eyebrows over her relationship with Nick Cannon — with whom she shares son Legendary with — but not all the commotion had a negative tone. Heather’s pregnancy and Chrishell’s romance with G Flip were also major story lines. (The Dancing With the Stars alum and the 29-year-old musician announced their surprise nuptials in May.)

Keep scrolling to see the wildest fashion moments from Selling Sunset season 6: