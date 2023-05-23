Updating fans — on more topics than one. Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith referenced her and costar Chrishell Stause’s budding feud while also giving fans an update on her health.

The real estate agent, 46, announced in a lengthy Monday, May 22, Instagram post that she was cancer free after the results of a recent biopsy came back benign. “I know that it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now however, I also know that she too, has suffered a great deal of pain by losing loved ones from this terrible awful disease,” Smith wrote in the post’s caption, adding that cancer “affects everyone involved in a very heartbreaking way.”

Stause — who tied the knot with partner G-Flip earlier this month after one year of dating — lost her father and mother, Jeff and Ranae Stause, to lung cancer in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Smith, for her part, noted that she has also “lost many loved ones to cancer.” While filming season 6 of Selling Sunset — which premiered on Friday, May 19 — the interior design specialist experienced the death of her adoptive father. “Maybe I didn’t say how he passed but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject,” she explained in the Instagram post.

The Netflix star — who was granted sole custody of her and ex-husband Ralph Brown’s two kids in September 2021 — concluded her post by encouraging people to “celebrate life” in the comments section. “Negativity causes disease everyone remember that … it’s something we don’t want to mess with … love, positivity, and happiness actually heal it,” Smith added.

Many of Smith’s Selling Sunset cast members praised her message in the comments section, including Nicole Young, who wrote, “Beautiful inside and out! And one amazing mother! Love you to the moon and back ❤️❤️.” Chelsea Lazkani and Heather Rae El Moussa [née Young], meanwhile, commented with several red heart emojis.

In the comments, Smith also clarified why she included Stause’s name in her post. “She has dealt with a great loss from cancer,” she wrote. “There’s a difference and I don’t have the time this morning or emotional space to hear anybody that takes this message any differently than absolutely positive.”

Smith’s post comes one day after she cryptically revealed that she was at odds with Stause while filming season 7 of Selling Sunset is currently underway. “I’ve never given any reason as to why I blocked chrishell to anyone because I don’t think anyone has asked so far,” the Indiana native wrote in the comments of May 20 Instagram post, which featured a photo of the Selling Sunset cast. “Don’t worry I’m happy to share in due time.”

She referred to the All My Children alum as “T” in another comment while addressing Stause and Young’s season 6 drama: “Nicole has been my dear friend for 11 years and T and Nicole‘s beef has nothing to do with me. No one even sees anything between T and I on season six so definitely don’t worry my loyalty lies with the people that I believe, are honest, genuine, and kind. I’ll leave it at that.❤️.”

In a third comment, Smith teased that “some things have greatly and obviously changed” in her relationship with Stause. “Blocking wasn’t to be petty it’s triggering to see certain people when you are hurt or disappointed etc.,” she added. “It’s a sensitive subject with me obviously.”

While the details of the costars’ beef remain a mystery, Stause and Young’s feud played out during the show’s most recent episodes. Their drama began after Young brought up a past real estate transaction, claiming that their boss, Stause’s ex Jason Oppenheim, only gave her coworker the listing because he had a “massive crush on her.” At the original time of the drama, Stause was married to actor Justin Hartley, whom she finalized her divorce from in 2021.

Stause also claimed that she has seen Young do drugs in the past, which her castmate denied. “I’m not going to be accused of being a crackhead by someone who has nothing else to throw at me,” Young stated on the show.