Chrishell Stause was at the center of the drama on season 6 of Selling Sunset — and fans seemingly don’t know the half of it.

Amanza Smith, who has appeared on Selling Sunset since season 2, confirmed she’s at odds with the former soap star, 41, in a series of Instagram comments after the show started streaming new episodes on Friday, May 19.

“I’ve never given any reason as to why I blocked chrishell to anyone because I don’t think anyone has asked so far,” Amanza, 46, responded in the comments section of her most recent Instagram post of the cast. “Don’t worry I’m happy to share in due time.”

In response to another remark about Amanza being on costar Nicole Young’s “side” in her feud with Chrishell, Amanza appeared to refer to the All My Child alum as “T.”

“Nicole has been my dear friend for 11 years and T and Nicole‘s beef has nothing to do with me,” Amanza wrote. “No one even sees anything between T and I on season six so definitely don’t worry my loyalty lies with the people that I believe, are honest, genuine, and kind. I’ll leave it at that.❤️.”

In a third comment, Amanza added: “Some things have greatly and obviously changed. Blocking wasn’t to be petty it’s triggering to see certain people when you are hurt or disappointed etc. It’s a sensitive subject with me obviously.”

Chrishell and Nicole, 37, argued throughout the 11 new episodes of the Netflix show. Their issues started when Nicole brought up drama about an old real estate transaction.

“A couple of years ago Jason [Oppenheim] added both Nicole and I onto a listing. And Nicole didn’t think that I deserved any credit when the house sold because I was a fairly new agent. And she felt like she did a lot more work than I did,” Chrishell explained. “Even though I did show the house to multiple buyers, and I held open houses.”

According to Nicole, Jason only added Chrishell to the listing because he had a “massive crush on her.” The remark angered Chrishell as she noted she was married to Justin Hartley at the time of the listing drama. (Chrishell and the actor finalized their divorce in 2021 and she wed partner G Flip earlier this year.)

“That’s when I was married and there was absolutely nothing going on with Jason and I and I don’t appreciate the implication,” Chrishell, who dated Jason for several months in 2021, told Nicole. “Do you not see that what you just said is a problem? You don’t see anything wrong with Jason putting you on a listing but if he does it with me, ‘Oh he has a crush on me.’”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The tension between the two women escalated when Chrishell claimed she’s seen Nicole do drugs in the past.

“I’m not going to be accused of being a crackhead by someone who has nothing else to throw at me,” Nicole, who left their Palms Springs vacation to take a drug test, said on the series.

While Chrishell has since taken to Instagram to share screenshots of her texts with Nicole from before they started filming — in which they had a positive exchange and Chrishell offered to give Nicole advice — the actress isn’t engaging with Amanza.

“Regardless of what she says there will be no Amanza slander from me,” Chrishell told a fan on Friday. “This show convolutes real life & time will show I am not her enemy and never would be.”