Living in the moment! Chrishell Stause was all about keeping her wedding to G Flip unconventional — and even opted for wear an affordable dress.

“I was going to an event, and [designer Gemeli Power] gave me two versions of the dress, and one was hanging in my closet, because I didn’t end up using it,” Stause, 41, told Fashionista in an interview published on Friday, May 19. “I wanted to give it back to her, and she was like, ‘Just keep it.’ I think she was surprised to see that I did end up wearing it. I think she was really happy about that. It was a fun Vegas dress to get married in. It looks like I planned that out, but I actually had it in my closet.”

The Selling Sunset star shared that she felt “really confident” in the $530 fitted white gown, adding that the ensemble had a special element because of her love for Power. “It’s actually a little iridescent,” she explained. “I love it because she’s an Australian designer who’s the sweetest person.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Stause and G Flip, 29, revealed earlier this month that they had secretly tied the knot in a ceremony in Las Vegas after nearly one year of dating.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned … Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause wrote via Instagram on May 10 alongside a montage of moments throughout her and the drummer’s relationship.

At the end of the clip — which featured the G Flip’s new single, “Be Your Man” — Stause included a photo of the twosome celebrating at a wedding chapel after saying “I do.” The pair — who confirmed their romance in May 2022 during the season 5 reunion episode of Selling Sunset — shared a passionate kiss in the middle of the aisle covered in rose petals.

The Kentucky native later opened up about the low-key nuptials, telling Entertainment Tonight that she and her partner wanted to do something “untraditional” — and out of the spotlight.

“It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it,” she explained. “Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it’s exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So, it’s nice.”

When asked by the outlet when, exactly, she and the Australia native got married, Stause noted it happened “ a little big ago” but was “keeping some” details private.

“It just really meant a lot for us. And it was the best day of all time,” she continued. “I just feel like, some of those things you don’t want to hear people’s opinions on. It was perfect. It was amazing.”

The reality star credited season 6 of her Netflix hit, which started streaming on Friday, for the inspiration behind her wedding announcement, sharing that viewers won’t “get to see a lot of us” in the final cut.

“I think that it did feel like the right time for us so that you could watch [the show] through the right lens of, ‘This isn’t a fling, this is something really meaningful,’” she said. “I really wanted to validate our love and really feel like we let people know that this is, you know, this isn’t something silly, [or that] we’re just having fun. We have big plans for each other. And I think that that’s something that, in the scope of the world today, it’s something that I was happy to share, and it’s something that I really am proud about.”