Celebrating the happy couple! Chrishell Stause received lots of support from her Selling Sunset costars after announcing her marriage to G Flip.

The Netflix personality, 41, took to social media on Wednesday, May 10, to offer a glimpse at her surprise nuptials.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned … Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip,” Stause wrote via Instagram alongside a video of moments throughout her and G Flip’s relationship.

At the end of the clip, Stause included a photo of the twosome celebrating at a wedding chapel after exchanging vows. In the comments section, the Under Construction author received a sweet message from her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim.

“I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!” he wrote.

The Netflix personality’s costars Emma Hernan and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) also showed their support with joyful emojis.

Stause’s exciting news comes after she recently celebrated her first anniversary with the musician, 28, in March. “Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here’s to trying,” Stause wrote via Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the drummer holding a bouquet of red roses. “I love you babyyyy, Happy anniversary.”

G Flip, for their part, posted a tribute to their partner with the caption: “365 days adoring you ❤️.”

Fans started noticing that the duo seemed to be getting close to each other after the reality star filmed G Flip’s music video in February 2022.

On the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, which started streaming on Netflix in May 2022, Stause confirmed that she was in a relationship with the musician.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip,” the Kentucky native revealed at the time. “They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them.”

Shortly after the reunion came out, Stause opened up about her romance with G Flip in an Instagram video while addressing some fan concern over their relationship.

“In this current situation with G … yes, I wish we were in the same stage in our life and wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish the deep connection that we have made,” the All My Children alum explained. “For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care about what the physical form is.”

Stause continued, “With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick.”

The former soap actress’ romance with the singer came shortly after she pulled the plug on her romance with Oppenheim. The duo announced their split in December 2021 after less than one year of dating.

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships,” Stause wrote via Instagram at the time. “It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

Stause noted that “men have the luxury of time that women don’t” when it came to having children, a milestone she and Oppenheim didn’t agree on during their relationship.

“All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best. No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always love and be extremely grateful for opportunities I have been given,” she concluded. “I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.”

The businessman, for his part, wrote via Instagram, “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

Scroll down for the sweet wishes from Stause’s costars in honor of her milestone moment: