Everything to Know So Far About Selling Sunset Season 7

The drama is just getting started. Season 7 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset is picking up where the previous season left off — which includes plenty of feuds and fights.

In a sneak peek clip, which was released alongside season 6 in May 2023, Chrishell Stause and newcomer Nicole Young are once again at odds. The costars originally addressed their history during season 6 when Nicole claimed Chrishell only got real estate listings because their boss Jason Oppenheim had a crush on her.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, who was married to Justin Hartley when she first joined the Oppenheim Group, slammed the allegations. (Chrishell ultimately called it quits with Justin in 2019 after two years of marriage and briefly dated Jason in 2021 before parting ways.)

Before season 6 premiered, Chrishell took to social media to call out Nicole. “The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity,” the real estate agent wrote via Instagram Story in August 2022. “But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡.”

She added: “Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now — not before — when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake 💩. If you want camera time — JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you.”

Chrishell concluded with a note for her followers: “You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins.”

Nicole was not the only newbie to bring the heat with her appearance. Bre Tiesi was also a major topic of conversation after Chelsea Lazkani questioned her family with Nick Cannon.

Throughout the season, Chelsea explained that she felt uncomfortable with Nick’s decision to raise children with multiple partners. “As a Christian, I find Bre’s relationship rather off-putting,” she said on the hit reality series, referring to the TV host’s 12 children.

Bre, for her part, made it clear that she wasn’t interested in her coworker’s opinion on her personal life. “Who I have children with is my business. I don’t need a judge and a jury,” the former model, who welcomed son Legendary in June 2022, said during season 6.

Scroll down for everything to know about season 7 of Selling Sunset: