Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Chrishell Stause Slams ‘Selling Sunset’ Producers for Manipulating Story Lines

By
Chrishell Stause Slams ‘Selling Sunset’ Producers for Manipulating Story Lines
Chrishell Stause on ‘Selling Sunset.’ Courtesy of Netflix

Called out! Amid filming for Selling Sunset season 6, star Chrishell Stause has publicly called out the production team’s tricks.

'Selling Sunset' Cast's Fiercest Clapbacks: Chrishell Stause and More

Read article

“The way reality TV producers manipulate things to create a narrative,” the Under Construction author, 41, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 11, adding a collection of snake and trashcan emojis. “Sucks to not be able to be proud of what you’re working on.”

Stause also tagged the Instagram account for Done and Done Productions, who notably created Selling Sunset.

The Claws Are Out! Biggest 'Selling Sunset' Feuds

Read article

In a second slide, the Kentucky native reposted a GIF of a random man grabbing at various slips of paper in a glass box as a fan blows the items around. “Me collecting receipts for when the time comes @done_and_done_productions or scrap this fake narrative bc don’t forget we have voices too,” she captioned her Story post. “Viewers do NOT want manufactured drama.”

Chrishell Stause Slams ‘Selling Sunset’ Producers for Manipulating Story Lines
Courtesy of Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Stause also tagged three of the Selling Sunset producers’ personal accounts, including show creator Adam DiVello. None of the producing partners have publicly responded to the reality TV star’s claims.

While the Oppenheim Group agent did not further explain what led to her savage social media upload, she has been in the midst of filming Selling Sunset season 6. In fact, Stause previously slammed one of her costars for acting “fake” on set.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity,” the former soap star, who is currently dating Australian drummer G Flip, wrote via her Instagram Story in August 2022. “But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡.”

‘Selling Sunset’ Goofs! Alleged Mistakes Caught by Fans Throughout the Seasons

Read article

She continued at the time: “Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now — not before — when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake 💩. If you want camera time — JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you.”

While the Dancing With the Stars alum declined to name the costar in question, she stars on Selling Sunset alongside Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz and Chelsea Lazkani. Christine Quinn and Maya Vander, for their parts, exited the docuseries ahead of season 6 before newbies Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are expected to make their Oppenheim debut.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!