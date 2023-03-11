Called out! Amid filming for Selling Sunset season 6, star Chrishell Stause has publicly called out the production team’s tricks.

“The way reality TV producers manipulate things to create a narrative,” the Under Construction author, 41, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 11, adding a collection of snake and trashcan emojis. “Sucks to not be able to be proud of what you’re working on.”

Stause also tagged the Instagram account for Done and Done Productions, who notably created Selling Sunset.

In a second slide, the Kentucky native reposted a GIF of a random man grabbing at various slips of paper in a glass box as a fan blows the items around. “Me collecting receipts for when the time comes @done_and_done_productions or scrap this fake narrative bc don’t forget we have voices too,” she captioned her Story post. “Viewers do NOT want manufactured drama.”

Stause also tagged three of the Selling Sunset producers’ personal accounts, including show creator Adam DiVello. None of the producing partners have publicly responded to the reality TV star’s claims.

While the Oppenheim Group agent did not further explain what led to her savage social media upload, she has been in the midst of filming Selling Sunset season 6. In fact, Stause previously slammed one of her costars for acting “fake” on set.

“The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity,” the former soap star, who is currently dating Australian drummer G Flip, wrote via her Instagram Story in August 2022. “But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡.”

She continued at the time: “Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now — not before — when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake 💩. If you want camera time — JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you.”

While the Dancing With the Stars alum declined to name the costar in question, she stars on Selling Sunset alongside Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz and Chelsea Lazkani. Christine Quinn and Maya Vander, for their parts, exited the docuseries ahead of season 6 before newbies Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are expected to make their Oppenheim debut.