Bring on the new! Selling Sunset is shaking it up for seasons 6 and 7 by adding two new stars to the cast: Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

The ladies are set to join the Netflix series for two seasons following Maya Vander’s exit earlier this year. “I am so excited to join The Oppenheim Group and bring my realty expertise to the best in the business,” Tiesi, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 4. “It’s going to be an amazing journey!”

While Tiesi is a new addition to the reality show, she is no stranger to the limelight. The model made headlines in July after she announced the arrival of her and Nick Cannon’s son, Legendary. (The newborn is Cannon’s eighth child and first with Tiesi.)

“I did it. An all-natural unmedicated home birth,” she wrote via Instagram on July 25, nearly one month after giving birth to her baby boy. “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.”

Tiesi is not currently listed as a real estate agent for the Oppenheim Group, which is the focal point of the TV series, but she has been working in the industry for the past few years. As a California native, she “understands the eclectic neighborhoods of this world-class city and the rich architectural diversity that make Los Angeles such an amazing place to work and call home,” per her real estate bio.

Young, for her part, is an original member of the Oppenheim Group. In fact, the Minnesota native was supposed to appear on season 1 of Selling Sunset but ultimately passed on the opportunity.

“I am definitely going to be bringing a lot of real estate to the table, which I’m very excited about … not just the properties, but my clients and the relationships I have with them because at the end of the day, relationships are the most important aspect of real estate,” the relator exclusively told Us on Thursday. “As far as drama goes, I fully realize that’s a large and unavoidable aspect of the show, but I have pretty thick skin. I’m not easily offended and I have no qualms about voicing my opinion, so I’m not too worried.”

Young is described as “a loyal and fierce advocate of her clients’ best interests,” according to the company’s website. When she isn’t showing a house, the California resident can be found at the beach, per her bio, which revealed she is an “avid beach volleyball player and succulent gardener.”

She told Us, “I’m really excited for fans to see all aspects of my life, both personally and professionally. It’s going to be a fun, wild ride and I’m here for all of it!”

That professional and personal bond extends to her boss Jason Oppenheim and coworker Mary Fitzgerald, both of whom she praised via social media in 2019, shortly after the series first premiered. She called Oppenheim, 45, the “best broker in the biz” and referred to Fitzgerald, 42, as “one of my best friends in the world.”

The casting switch came less than two months after Us confirmed in June that Vander, 39, would not be returning to the show following her second pregnancy loss.

“I think I’m always going to have regrets [about leaving Selling Sunset],” the mother of two exclusively told Us on July 21. “But at the end of the day, I have … priorities, and my priorities are my family and taking care of myself. I had a very stressful [year], obviously, with my pregnancy loss, so I think it was the right decision.”

Season 6 is likely to show Christine Quinn in a different light after Us confirmed in April that she left the Oppenheim Group. The following month, the Texas native, 33, revealed that her exit from the brokerage firm would not affect her participation in the show.

“I love the show,” Quinn exclusively told Us on May 17. “The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

Seasons 1 through 5 of Selling Sunset are currently streaming on Netflix.

