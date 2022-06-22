Thankful for her family. Selling Sunset star Maya Vander revealed that she suffered another pregnancy loss just six months after delivering a stillborn baby.

“I had a very crazy week,” the real estate agent, 39, announced via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 21. “Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth … but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!! They bring joy and happiness to my life!! Hug and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted!”

Vander shared the news along with a photo of her sleeping son Aiden, 3. She shares the little boy and his sister, Elle, 2, with husband David Miller.

The Netflix star delivered her stillborn son when she was 38 weeks pregnant in December 2021. “I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics,” she wrote at the time. “Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box. I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

Days after announcing the tragic news, she opened up to Us Weekly exclusively shortly after the loss in the hopes of helping other grieving mothers feel less alone.

“My family is devastated,” the Israel native told Us. “My baby’s due date was right around Christmas. This is the best time of the year to celebrate. … My husband is heartbroken, and I know I need to be strong for him and for our family.”

She felt “thankful” for her two “beautiful” kids, but their presence cannot fully “ease [her] pain.” Vander added, “Time will help, but I experienced a loss in a very late stage. I lost a son, and the pain will always be there.”

The Miami-based realtor explained that it wasn’t clear why her son didn’t survive at the time. “I delivered a normal baby that looked like he was sleeping. This will chase me forever,” Vander said to Us.

The Maya Vander Group founder said an autopsy was being done in the hopes that she’d get some real answers, which she revealed during the May reunion special for Selling Sunset season 5.

“I was 38 weeks and apparently it was a freak accident. We got the autopsy report about a month ago,” she told host Tan France. “It was just a bad accident with [the umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta. But I’m doing much better. And, you know, I have my husband. He’s amazing. My kids are great. They, you know, keep me going and I have work and I’m busy, so I don’t have time to sit and cry all day long.”

