Powering through. Maya Vander is in the “healing process” six months after delivering her stillborn son.

“I have women (who might be going through something similar) ask me how I’m doing after my stillbirth & pregnancy loss and how I’m able to continue pushing forward with my daily life,” the Selling Sunset star captioned an Instagram post shared on Thursday, June 16. “Everyone handles loss in their own way, but for me I find the key is to stay busy – a healthy distraction always keeps me going.”

Vander’s “advice” for those dealing with similar experiences was to “get to work” and “socialize with people,” also urging her followers to “get your body moving” and “talk to someone” to help ease through the aftermath of grief.

“I know the pain of loss won’t heal overnight, but today is a great day to begin or continue furthering the healing process,” Vander, who shares son Aiden, 3, and daughter Elle, 2, with husband David Miller, concluded.

The Netflix star revealed via Instagram in December 2021 that she suffered a stillbirth after sharing the news of her pregnancy that July. “I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics,” she wrote at the time.

The real estate agent shared more details of the tragedy during the season 5 Selling Sunset reunion, which dropped on Netflix on May 6. “I was 38 weeks and apparently it was a freak accident. We got the autopsy report about a month ago,” she shared with host Tan France. “It was just a bad accident with [the umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta. But I’m doing much better. And, you know, I have my husband. He’s amazing. My kids are great. They, you know, keep me going and I have work and I’m busy, so I don’t have time to sit and cry all day long.”

As the conversation continued, Vander noted that “time” helped her move on from the traumatic experience and that all of her Selling Sunset costars were “so kind” during the whole process. “You know, life happens,” she added.

Vander also told Us Weekly following the incident that she had “no crazy symptoms” while carrying baby No. 3. “I felt less movement a few days prior,” she recalled. “I went to a private ultrasound check and everything was fine and looked normal. … I delivered a normal baby that looked like he was sleeping. This will chase me forever.”

Even though the Israel native admitted she still has her “moments,” she ultimately hoped to raise awareness for pregnancy loss and support other parents who have been through similar experiences. “I feel like I’m, you know, inspiring women and I think it helps for women to know that they’re not alone.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!