Tan France is a father! The Queer Eye star and his husband, Rob France, announced on Monday, August 2, that their first child had arrived via surrogate.

“Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th,” Tan, 38, captioned a family photo via Instagram. “He came seven weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past three weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

The reality star announced in April that he and the illustrator were expecting. “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” Tan wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself holding a sonogram shot over his bare stomach. “No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer.”

The fashion designer went on to write that he and the Wyoming native had wanted to start a family for “so many years,” concluding, “Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love. This pic is meant to just be a bit of fun. Playing into the usual pregnancy announcements, because I so wish I could carry my baby.”

The Naturally Tan author’s costar Antoni Porowski commented on the social media upload: “Now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!!!!” Karamo Brown gushed about his plans to “spoil” the upcoming arrival, while Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “So happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world and this is the most exciting news ever.”

Rob shared the news via Instagram with a post of his own, writing, “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this.”

He and the England native tied the knot in 2007. Eleven years later, Tan told The Associated Press that six kids would be “just enough” for him and his husband.

“I feel privileged to be in a position where I get to talk about what I want to do,” the Dressing Funny host told the outlet at the time. “And if I want to have children, I want to talk about it and nobody can say it’s wrong and get away with it. [Surrogacy is] a legal option that is available to us, and I will use that.”