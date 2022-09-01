Claws out for Chrishell! With production underway on season 6 of Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause is calling out one of her costars after a tense day of filming.

“The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity,” the 41-year-old real estate agent began on Wednesday, August 31, via Instagram Stories. “But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡.”

While Chrishell didn’t name the agent she’s fighting with, there are two newbies on season 6 — Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

“Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now — not before — when you have a camera crew around you,” the soap opera alum continued. “I hate fake 💩. If you want camera time — JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you.”

Chrishell concluded her message with a note for her followers: “You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins.”

During previous seasons of the Netflix show, the Dancing With the Stars alum has gone head-to-head with Christine Quinn. Us Weekly confirmed last month that the How to Be a Boss B*tch author wasn’t returning after five seasons. Maya Vander, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Miami, also opted not to film season 6.

Selling Sunset also stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz and Chelsea Lazkani.

“Everybody’s hairstyles are coming in super edgy and cool [this season],” Amanza teased to Us on August 30. “More real estate, more beautiful homes, great fashion … and then hopefully I can steer clear from the drama. I’ve also learned to accept that sometimes you just can’t avoid it.”

The interior designer added that Nicole — who dated Jason 10 years ago — is a “pretty straight shooter” with “an opinion.”

“I think everyone will love her,” Amanza added. “I’ve known her for 10 years and she’s amazing. She’s not new to me. I’m just very glad that she’s finally on the show with us and we get to spend more time with her in the office because I adore Nicole. She’s known my kids since they were babies.”

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for season 6 of Selling Sunset, which has also been renewed for season 7.