While most people seldom like an unsolicited, NSFW photo popping up in their inbox, Chrishell Stause took it a step further with an epic clapback after receiving one via Instagram.

“PSA: I don’t love opening DM’s to unsolicited [eggplant emoji] pics (NO ONE DOES) So I sent it to a guys [sic] mom today,” the Selling Sunset personality, 40, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 9, noting that she “respectfully” used a “💩” emoji to cover some of the more graphic parts of the photo.

The Under Construction author noted that the man in question publicly tagged his mom’s Instagram account for International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8.

“Please don’t send those [photos] to me guys, I won’t post them but I will send them to you mom or your sister or wife or [girlfriend],” Stause continued in her post.

The Kentucky native later doubled down on her idea while sharing a bathroom mirror selfie while getting ready on Wednesday night.

“The girl you don’t want saying hi to your mom in the dm’s,” she captioned a second Story post, adding a “Hi Mom!” sticker.

The former soap star is no stranger to standing up for herself. Stause, who was last linked with Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim beginning in July 2021, shot down rumors in December 2021 that she was only a successful broker because of her relationship status.

“It would seem I am not the miserable one here. … When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day,” Stause wrote via Instagram at the time. “The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone. But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!”

The All My Children alum, who was previously married to Justin Hartley from October 2017 until their November 2019 split, later opened up about how her personality comes across on the Netflix reality TV series.

“When people watch #sellingsunset & get annoyed by my personality. Honestly, same,” Stause jokingly tweeted in January. “I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be ‘ON’ and I am working on it. Lol. But girl just relax. By the time we’re cancelled I’ll get it.”

She continued at the time: “I wasn’t meaning to make people feel like I need defending. Was just laughing at how annoyed I get at myself when watching so I get it. That’s all.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum has been single since she and Oppenheim, 44, called it quits on their whirlwind romance in December 2021. (Their relationship is set to be a focus on the forthcoming season 5 of Selling Sunset.)

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly,” she wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

She added in her post: “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. … I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand. And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!