Getting real. While fans may have strong opinions about Chrishell Stause’s personality while watching Selling Sunset, she wants you to know that she completely understands.

“When people watch #sellingsunset & get annoyed by my personality. Honestly, same,” Stause, 40, tweeted on Saturday, January 8. “I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be ‘ON’ and I am working on it. Lol.”

She jokingly continued in her social media message: “But girl just relax. By the time we’re cancelled I’ll get it.”

After the Under Construction author — who recently finished filming season 5 — shared her candid thoughts, several social media users replied, asking had someone previously called her out and added their own supportive messages about watching her on Selling Sunset.

You’re so sweet-thank you,” the Kentucky native replied to one fan. “I wasn’t meaning to make people feel like I need defending. Was just laughing at how annoyed I get at myself when watching so I get it. That’s all.”

The former soap star first made waves on season 1 of the Netflix reality TV show as the new real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group. Since then, she’s become a major presence in the office and the show and bonded with many of her colleagues.

“Amanza [Smith] is always the one that’s gonna … she’ll pull you up on a bar, she’ll pull you up on a table, she’s so much fun, but Mary [Fitzgerald is] close,” the All My Children alum exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021. “The three of us together is honestly always a good time because we draw all of that out of each other and then when we’re working, it’s like a different mode, and then I love that we can kind of shed that and just be like ‘OK, now we’re having a good time.’”

Despite the overwhelming support Stause has received since the Netflix show’s premiere, she still has been saddled with criticism over claims about the show’s authenticity.

“I just got told that a story came out about my house, and it says that Jason was the agent on it,” Stause explained via her Instagram Story in June 2021 about the property she had purchased after her divorce from ex-husband Justin Hartley was finalized. “And I really don’t feel like this happens to men. I was my agent. I did it. I just want to be very clear: I worked on this.”

She continued: “Yes, I used Jason [Oppenheim] to help me — he’s my broker. But I was the damn agent. Give me some credit, thank you. … I worked really hard on this and it wouldn’t hurt to get new possible clients if it’s gonna be all over the place. Credit where credit is due, that’s all. It’s a constant battle to let people know I am a real hardworking agent, not just for TV. And this didn’t help.”