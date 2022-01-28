Finding the silver lining. Chrishell Stause‘s split from Justin Hartley came as a shock to many — including the Selling Sunset star — but she’s learned to grow in the years since.

In November 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that Hartley filed for divorce from Stause after two years of marriage. The reality star, who started dating the This Is Us actor in 2013, tearfully discussed her breakup during season 3 of Selling Sunset.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew,” she claimed during a 2020 episode of the Netflix series. “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f—king want answers. I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years.”

The real estate agent explained that there wasn’t room for the pair to work out their issues, adding, “In a fight, like, that’s his go-to. Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought: ‘That’s an issue, we’ll work through it.’ If [divorce is] really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about it.”

Us broke the news in January 2021 that the pair finalized their divorce. While Hartley married Sofia Pernas in May 2021, Stause was briefly linked to Keo Motsepe after they met on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. After splitting from the South Africa native in February 2021, the actress moved on with Jason Oppenheim. The duo called it quits in December 2020.

While looking back on her relationship ups and downs in her 2022 memoir, Under Construction, the Kentucky native spoke candidly about the aftermath of her split from Hartley.

“I fell hard and fast and thought that he hung the moon,” Stause wrote of her ex-husband, according to an excerpt shared by E! News in January 2022, noting that the exes were “pretty much inseparable” from the day they met through a mutual friend in 2013. “I didn’t mind my love life being public because it was something I was so proud of. I always wanted to have a family, and at the time I thought I was with the love of my life. However, I never could have predicted how it all came crashing down so forcefully.”

The Illinois native, for his part, has previously opened up about how different his marriage to Pernas feels following their low-key wedding.

“It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things. It doesn’t have to be that hard,” he told Haute Living in December 2021. “You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much.”

Scroll down for all the times Stause has thrown shade at Hartley since they called it quits: