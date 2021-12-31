Justin Hartley's Most Honest Quotes About Marriage Over the Years

Lessons learned. Over the years, Justin Hartley has candidly discussed how his view on marriage has evolved amid changes in his love life.

After meeting Lindsay Korman on the set of Passions, the duo started dating in 2003 and got engaged that same year. After tying the knot in May 2014, the costars welcomed their daughter, Isabella, one month later.

The Exchange star chose to keep his romantic life more private at the time, with the pair calling it quits after eight years of marriage in 2012. Following their split, Hartley moved on with Chrishell Stause after a mutual friend introduced them in 2013.

In August 2016, the couple got engaged after three years of dating and Hartley gushed that he couldn’t wait for the next step in their relationship.

“I love the fact that she’s going to be my wife I love the fact that I will have a wife and we’ll be husband and wife and live together,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2017. “I love that, but I’m actually looking forward to the wedding day. I’m going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven’t seen in a few years, It’s going to be great.”

At the time, the Revenge alum noted how much “fun” it was planning their nuptials, adding, “We’re doing it in the right way.”

Two years after their wedding ceremony, Us confirmed that Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019. The following May, Us broke the news that the SAG Award winner was dating Sofia Pernas. After being photographed wearing matching rings at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May 2021, a source revealed to Us that Hartley and Pernas had a “super intimate” ceremony “very, very recently.”

For the Young and the Restless alum, taking the next step with the Morocco native felt natural after a whirlwind romance.

“I learn from her. She speaks five languages. She’s brilliant, she’s incredible, she’s fun to look at. Everything about her is amazing — she’s just hilarious. She inspires me to want to be a better man,” he detailed to Haute Living in December 2021. “I want to rise to the occasion because she’s so great. She does make me want to be a better person, and [this kind of love] certainly does complete me.”

Although Hartley and Pernas originally met on set in 2015, the Mistresses actor noted that it was meaningful that they found their way back into one another’s lives.

“You meet in different capacities. We didn’t work together that closely, and we didn’t work together that long. I knew that she was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her. But I was in a different place in my life. I wasn’t available,” Hartley added at the time. “Timing has a lot to do with that. I’m very lucky to not only have found ‘The One,’ but I found her when she was available and the timing was right.”

Scroll down for Hartley’s candid view of marriage through the years: