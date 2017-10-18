Groom to be! Justin Hartley is about to walk down the aisle to marry his fiancée, Chrishell Stause. The This Is Us actor revealed to Us Weekly what he’s looking forward to the most and whether or not his costars will be in attendance at his upcoming wedding.

“I’m looking forward to — I love the fact that she’s going to be my wife. I love the fact that I will have a wife and we’ll be husband and wife and live together,” Hartley told Us at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday, October 14. “I love that, but I’m actually really looking forward to the wedding day. I’m going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven’t seen in a few years. It’s going to be great.”

Does that mean that the NBC show’s other stars, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, will be celebrating with him? He said, “I hope so, yeah. I hope so, God willing, yeah.”

His favorite aspect of being engaged to Stause has been the idea of knowing something special is about to happen. “I like the word fiance, you say, ‘fiance,’” the actor, 40, said. “And I just like the idea of, it’s almost like an eve, like Christmas Eve is cool, but being engaged is fun because you’re looking forward to that wedding. It’s cool to look forward to things.”

The Smallville star is not the only one with a wedding on the horizon since his costar in the NBC series Moore, 33, is also engaged to fiancé to fiancé Taylor Goldsmith. Even though Hartley has been engaged for a couple of years, he says the couple doesn’t need any advice when it comes to being engaged: “No, she doesn’t need any tips. Those two are fantastic, they’re great. And there’s nothing to look out for, it’s just a fun time.”

Hartley, who popped the question to the Days of Our Lives star, 36, in July 2015, previously told Us that the wedding will take place sometime this year and his 13-year-old daughter, Isabella — whom he shares with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley — will also be in attendance.

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!