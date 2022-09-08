Davina Potratz Calls Out ‘Selling Sunset’ Producers While Filming Season 6

Knowing her worth. Davina Potratz believes she hasn’t been given her due as a cast member on Selling Sunset.

The conversation began when podcaster and culture critic Ira Madison shared photos of the reality star, 41, rocking various looks at this year’s Burning Man. “Absolutely mesmerized by Davina at Burning Man,” the writer tweeted on Wednesday, September 6, to which style writer Anya Georgijevic responded, “Where is this energy when she’s on the show?”

Potratz then promptly responded, “Ask the producers!”

Though the real estate didn’t expand on her thoughts about production, she’s experienced tension with those who work on the show before. After season 3 aired in October 2020, Potratz revealed she left Jason Oppenheim’s agency to join a rival company, Douglas Elliman.

“We all know each other so well. So I think they’ll be excited and supportive. It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision,” the Netflix personality told People at the time.

She eventually returned to the Oppenheim Group and the show, meeting with Jason, 45, during season 4 to discuss coming back. Her costars, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young were hesitant about her rejoining the group, but when Potratz promised no drama, they were willing to give her another shot.

The luxury broker hasn’t only conflicted with her costars and producers, however, but with fans of the show.

“I think anyone in the public spotlight will get hate. And I think it’s just the nature of the beast. I don’t take it [personally] at all,” Potratz told Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast in August 2020. “These people have never met me. They don’t know me. They don’t know all the details. They weren’t there. They don’t know exactly what happened. So how could I possibly take it personally?”

The realtor continued: “The other thing is instead of hating on anyone out there, why not focus on people that you do like, or read a book, I don’t know, go running, learn tennis, do something productive that’s going to help your life instead of just hating on someone you’ve never met based on a TV show. I think that’s kind of silly. … Go learn Russian, anything that it’s not about me, it’s hating on anyone. It’s kind of a sad existence to hate on anyone.”

The TV star added that the show is “real,” but didn’t necessarily tell the whole story.

“I did say those things, [but] that is less than 10 percent of who I am. So I don’t think it’s fair for any of us to be defined by Selling Sunset,” she explained. “So how could I possibly take this personal? And a lot of these people are really young, they’re like college kids. So I really just can’t take it serious.”

Potratz’s comments about the “whole story” being told echo what her 41-year-old costar Stause recently said while filming season 6 of the show.

“The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity,” the former soap star wrote via Instagram Stories in August. “But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡.”

Though she didn’t name names, there are two newbies joining the cast for the upcoming season — Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

“Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now — not before — when you have a camera crew around you,” the influencer continued. “I hate fake 💩. If you want camera time — JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you.”

Stause concluded with a note for her followers: “You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins.”