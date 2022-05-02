Setting the record straight. Some Selling Sunset fans believe they caught Jason Oppenheim faking a phone call during season 5 of the Netflix series, but he says it’s not true — and he did a demonstration to prove it.

“It was not a fake phone call,” the Oppenheim Group cofounder, 45, recently told TMZ. “I don’t know that got so much light.”

During one episode of the latest season of the reality show, the real estate pro took a call with a client while his camera app was open. Viewers who watched the moment closely thought this proved that Oppenheim was recreating the call for the cameras, but he claims the call was real and the app was open by mistake.

“It’s not that complicated,” he explained before demonstrating that he could in fact make a phone call while his camera app was open. “I know that it was a real call, so I know that this works.”

The broker’s call may have been real, but the camera app shot is just one of several editing mistakes that fans have caught on Selling Sunset over the years. In another season 5 episode, Christine Quinn wears a blue fascinator to a tea party before swapping to a pink hat later on with no explanation.

Back in season 4, viewers noticed that a dresser in Vanessa Villela‘s listing had a TV on it in one scene and a potted flower on it in another. Quinn, 33, has also spoken out about season 4 editing that contributed to rumors that she faked her pregnancy. In one scene, she seemed to be doing yoga after giving birth, but she clarified that the scene was filmed during her pregnancy and her bump was just not visible.

“I guess people think when I did yoga in the show I was not pregnant?” she tweeted in November 2021. “I was pregnant in that scene. It took me 4 months [before] I could work out again.”

The show’s fifth season only debuted on April 22, but fans are clamoring for more episodes. The first-ever Selling Sunset reunion is scheduled to premiere later this week, and the special has already generated plenty of drama. After Quinn was noticeably absent from the promo photos, a rep for the How to Be a Boss B*tch confirmed that she skipped filming because she was ill.

“Christine tested positive for COVID and out of abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” the spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement on April 25. “Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.”

Days later, Us confirmed that Quinn walked away from the Oppenheim Group after season 5 ended on a cliffhanger with her future at the firm in question. “It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group,” a source exclusively told in April.

Season 5 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix. The reunion special premieres on Friday, May 6.

