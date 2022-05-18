In addition to dropping several behind-the-scenes bombshells about Selling Sunset during her “Call Her Daddy” appearance, Christine Quinn made a series of serious allegations against series creator Adam DiVello.

“There’s been complaints filed against him — multiple complaints … and it’s been sick,” Quinn, 30, alleged on the Wednesday, May 18, episode. “He actually told me to go fall on the stairs and kill myself at one point.”

The real estate agent continued: “[I was] being too honest. That wasn’t the first complaint I filed against him. There was another complaint — where he to this day cannot actually step foot on set with any of the women in the office because of misconduct. It was extremely terrifying when, you know, I mean, he’s screaming in my face. It was horrifying.”

When asked for more details on her “too honest” comment, Quinn said, “Basically, I did an interview and, I said, like, ‘No, here’s what really happened’ — to which he was threatening me and yelling at me. And, you know, there was other people around. There were witnesses to this. He basically berated me for being too honest.”

Us Weekly has reached out to DiVello for comment. In her book, How To Be a Boss B*tch, Quinn claimed she was once “fired (and then rehired) by the production company” for being too candid in her confessionals.

“I was pointing out in interviews all the things that were totally fake — from our dialogue, to our relationships, to our actual listings,” she wrote. “Our clients didn’t want their houses turned into sets, and most of them didn’t want to get involved with the s—t show that is reality TV. So the producers would feed us listings, especially the new girls. There was dirt to be shared and these big glossy lips of mine weren’t about to keep any secrets — I didn’t sign a f—king NDA! Of course, by the next season we all had to sign one, you know, to preserve the ‘magic curtain’ and all that bulls—t.”

Throughout her interview with Alex Cooper, Quinn made a series of claims about the Netflix show’s production.

“There are six full-time storyboarders. What they do is they write the story lines and depending on how things change in [the] real world in our lives, they can kind of rotate the story lines,” she claimed about how the reality show works. “But we have six full-time storyboarders who create narratives.”

She added that season 3, which aired in 2020, was when she “realized” that she couldn’t “win” no matter how she acted while filming.

“There was a time [when] I was actually talking about Mary in a scene and I watched my mouth say Amanza,” Quinn claimed. “And I didn’t say Amanza’s name. And that’s when I was like, ‘What Wizard of Oz s—t am I up against?’ Even the office scene when Mary got promoted — that was the best day we ever had together. We were so excited. We had so much fun. And it didn’t happen that way on camera. We were all hugging each other and like, ‘Oh, my God, Mary, I’m so happy for you.’ We’re all getting along. It was great. But the producers told me to keep walking out of the office. I walked out of the office probably 16 times and they were like, ‘No smile. No wave. No smile. No wave.’ But like, we’re prisoners, right? We can’t leave until, like, they get what they want.”

