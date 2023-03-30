Still on the bench? Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) claimed she hasn’t been asked to resume filming on Selling Sunset season 7 after giving birth earlier this year.

The 35-year-old realtor opened up about her Netflix future during an interview with E! News on Wednesday, March 29. “Season 6 is coming out soon. I don’t think they’ve announced the air date, but soon you guys will find out,” she teased. “Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back.”

She glanced over to husband Tarek El Moussa before adding: “It’s been a little frustrating. So [I’m] not sure what’s been going on.”

Cohosts Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight were shocked by Heather’s revelation, reassuring her that she’s “one of the reasons why the show has been such a huge success.”

Tarek, 41, called his wife an “OG,” and she agreed. “I’ve been there from the pilot, from the beginning,” she said. (Us Weekly has reached out to Netflix for comment.)

Us broke the news in January 2022 that Selling Sunset, which premiered in 2019, was renewed for seasons 6 and 7. The hit show documents the lives of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles and also stars Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani and Vanessa Villela. Original cast members Christine Quinn and Maya Vander will not return for season 6, which will introduce newbies Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

Heather and the HGTV star tied the knot in October 2021, more than one year after getting engaged. The couple announced in July 2022 that they were expecting their first child together, and Us exclusively revealed when Heather gave birth to son Tristan the following January. Tarek is also the father of Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

Shortly before her son’s arrival, Heather shared an update with Selling Sunset fans before heading out for maternity leave. “Alright, you guys, happy Saturday! So, we are filming Selling Sunset today, but it’s gonna be a little more intimate,” she said in a January 14 Instagram Story while getting her hair and makeup done. “We’re filming at my house and I get to show you guys [an] inside peek of my nursery and you get to see Tarek on it. This is going to be in season 7, I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

At the time, the California native noted it would “likely” be her “last day” in front of the cameras for a while. However, she told E! News on Wednesday that she’s now “ready to work.”

While Heather may not be filming yet, plenty of drama has already unfolded among her costars. Earlier this month, Chrishell, 41, slammed the show’s producers in a fiery Instagram Story.

“The way reality TV producers manipulate things to create a narrative,” she wrote on March 11 alongside snake and trash emojis. “Sucks to not be able to be proud of what you’re working on.”